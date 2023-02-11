India belongs as much to Mahmood as to Prime Minister Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief





He added that Islam is the oldest religion in this country. New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chairman Mahmood Madani has said that India belongs to him as much as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat. Speaking at the inaugural plenary session of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind at Ramlila Maidan in the nation’s capital, Maulana Madani said, “India is our country. This country belongs to Mahmood Madani as much as it belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Mahmood is an inch ahead of them, and they’re not an inch ahead of Mahmood either.” He added that Islam is the oldest religion in this country. “This land is the first homeland of Muslims. To say that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally false and baseless. Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims,” ​​Madani said. Chief Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said he was against forced religious conversions, adding that today people who voluntarily convert their religion are also sent to prison on false charges. He said: “We are against religious conversion by force. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right. We are also against conversion by force, fraud and greed. There are many examples of agencies targeting the Muslim community, such as the banning of Namaz, the action of the police on them and the action of the bulldozers.” The three-day plenary session of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind kicked off in Delhi on Friday. According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Uniform Civil Code, religious freedom and Muslim personal law, as well as the autonomy of madrassas are among the issues that will be discussed in the convention. Furthermore, he said a proposal could be made to provide a reservation for socio-economically backward Muslims. During the 34th session of the Jamiat, measures taken to strengthen religious brotherhood and initiatives to prevent hate campaigns are also on the agenda. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a century-old organization working to protect the civil, religious, cultural and educational rights of Muslims. Jamiat claims to be the largest organization of Muslims, and socio-political and religious issues of Muslims remain on the agenda. The Jamiat believes in the Deobandi ideology of Islam. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Tripura wants a double engine of development again: PM Modi

