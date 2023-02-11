Politics
BSI pays 3 trillion Kurdish rupees for Aceh, Jokowi asks to be careful in its use – Kontras Aceh
NORTH ACEH – PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) has disbursed popular business credit (KUR) financing of fantastic value for Aceh province.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Aceh received IDR 3 trillion out of IDR 14 trillion for 38 provinces in Indonesia.
“Now BSI for the whole country provides (KUR) IDR 14 trillion,” Jokowi said before distributing BSI KUR 2023 and launching digital farmer card in North Aceh district, Aceh province, Friday 02/10/2023.
“I see, I’m not an Acehnese. Once in Lhoksumawe, once in Bener Meriah. I know Aceh’s potential is huge,” he continued.
Jokowi asked not to spend it on consuming things
According to Jokowi, the amount of KUR disbursed by BSI for Aceh must also be accompanied by a bond from the debtors.
He hoped that debtors would not spend their money on wasteful and wasteful things, like buying a car.
In this way, the KUR received by the people of Aceh can produce results, such as increased profits or business expansion.
“But, be careful using it, I hope you don’t get Rs 300 million for a car later (get KUR),” Jokowi suggested.
In addition, Jokowi explained that Acehnese people can get financing from BSI with a maximum limit of IDR 500 million.
However, he reminded debtors to pay installments on time and itemize business expenses.
Jokowi also does not want Acehnese to ask for loans that are too high to exceed their trading capacity.
They are advised to apply for a loan with a small nominal and then move on to a larger nominal if their business is really helped by the BSI KUR.
“Funding at BSI can be up to Rs 500 million as long as the business is smooth and payments are smooth,” Jokowi said.
“Funding has to be really disciplined and has to be prepared monthly for installments,” he continued.
People’s experience with business credit
Jokowi gave the example of a resident of Lhoksumawe, Mr. Nasir, who had the opportunity to receive funding of 400 million rupees from BSI.
Meanwhile, Nasir was one of the BSI KUR recipients who was summoned by Jokowi for a dialogue and he shared his experience as an entrepreneur.
In previous years, Nasir applied for a loan of Rp. 200 million and went on to Rp. 300 million.
After BSI completed a merger between PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk, PT Bank Syariah Mandiri and PT Bank BNI Syariah, Nasir received a higher loan of IDR 400 million. “I have seen that borrowing from Rp. 10 million has increased to Rp. 30 million. Keep it slow,” Jokowi added. “Don’t be in a hurry. I am happy to hear from Pak Nasir that he (received) Rp. 200 million, Rp. 300 million, Rp. 400 million. Good,” he concluded.
Nasir admits he has a workshop business called Rebun Jawa. He is from Lhoksumawe.
Apart from receiving funding from BSI worth IDR 400 million, Jokowi also gave him a bicycle.
Launch of Kartu Tani Digital
While in North Aceh with BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and State Secretary Pratikno, Jokowi also launched the Digital Farmer Card.
The Digital Farmer Card has been launched for the distribution of digital fertilizers which is expected to be distributed to 439,109 farmers benefiting from the program.
Erick said this map is in line with Jokowi’s direction for fair economic equality across Indonesia.
He explained that BSI, as the largest Islamic bank, would ensure a fair distribution of the farmers’ economy.
In this way, they have the same possibility of obtaining subsidized fertilizers.
“BSI is working with PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Company (PIHC) to launch the Digital Farmer Card,” Erick explained.
“To be right on target as distribution can be controlled. We are ensuring that Acehnese farmers receive better income and yields,” he added.
Source: Kompas.com
