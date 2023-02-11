Donald Trump rushes to praise Mike Pence after special counsel subpoena





Donald Trump praised former Vice President Mike Pence just a day after Pence received a subpoena in an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Trump gave an interview to Fox News Digital on Friday where he defended his former vice presidential vice president and later took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith, who is investigating Trump’s handling of White House documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence, issued a subpoena to Pence on Thursday after months of negotiations between investigators and Pence’s legal team.

‘Mike Pence is an honorable man,’ Trump told Fox News Digital as he listed the topics he thought the special counsel’s inquiry should investigate – revisiting issues he’s repeatedly raised , including Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Are they going to look for the people who spied on my campaign? asked the former president.

On Truth Social, Trump also slammed the special counsel and appeared to defend former Vice President Pence.

“Does Trump hate prosecutor Jack Smith will investigate the FACT that they spied on my campaign, even while I was in the Oval Office, they stuffed the ballot boxes (by 2000 mules), used Covid to cheat, that the FBI pushed Twitter and Facebook around, causing massive voter disruption, and so much more? Trump wrote.

“That’s really what he should be watching, not asking a very decent Mike Pence why he didn’t send the votes back to the state legislatures for review, which he could have done. Get the RIGGERS!” he added.

Trump previously defended Pence after documents were discovered at his home, writing on Truth Social on Jan. 24, “Mike Pence is an innocent man. He has never knowingly done anything dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!! !”

In January, attorneys for Pence searched his Indiana home and found what attorney Greg Jacob described as “a small number of documents that may contain sensitive or classified information scattered throughout the records.”

Those documents were collected by the FBI, but on Friday an additional classified document was found at the former vice president’s home after a five-hour search with the cooperation of the Pence team.

While Trump has defended Pence in the classified documents probe, he has been highly critical of his former vice president in the past for Pence’s refusal to reject the presidential election results. of 2020 on January 6, 2021.

Pence has publicly broken with Trump over the matter, saying he does not have the power to throw out Electoral College votes.

In June last year, Trump told an audience of Christian conservatives in Nashville: “Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be, frankly, historic.

“Mike, and I say this sadly because I like him, but Mike didn’t have the guts to act.”

Newsweek has reached out to Mike Pence’s advocacy group for comment.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on day one of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump defended Pence amid an investigation into the handling of classified documents. Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

