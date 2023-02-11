ECP calls on NAB to make Imran Khan pay for KP government helicopter





ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday to expedite recovery and declare Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others defaulters for having used the governments Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helicopter.

In the letter to the anti-corruption body, the electoral authority indicated that the head of the PTI and other unauthorized persons should be declared defaulters by the competent forum, while the list of these defaulters should be transmitted to the ‘ECP. The list will then be transmitted to the returning officers for action in accordance with the law.

According to NAB documents, two official KP government helicopters were used for 1,800 illegal trips. Politicians used the helicopters 588 times, while government officials used them 577 times. Unauthorized people have to pay 198.3 million rupees in arrears, while politicians have more than 96.8 million rupees in debt. Government officials have to pay more than 50.8 million rupees, and others have more than 50 million rupees outstanding.

It should be noted that the KP Assembly last year declared the use of provincial government helicopters from November 1, 2008 to December 2022 as legal through a draft law amendment, after which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the amendment in the Peshawar High Court.

In December 2022, the NAB, after completing its investigation into the illegal use of government KP helicopters, revealed that those who hired the helicopter for private purposes owed the provincial administration Rs 90 million.

The development came in reaction to the use of helicopters used by Khan, former and current state and federal ministers, including others.

The NAB also wrote to the KP government to recoup the cost of all illegal helicopter trips made by “influential politicians, public office holders” and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/02/11/ecp-asks-nab-to-make-imran-khan-pay-for-kp-govts-chopper/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos