Partygate: The Inside Story – Met urged to launch new inquiry following ITV News investigation

On podcast Partygate: the inside story,Paul Brand, UK editor of ITV Newssreveals exclusive interviews and never-before-seen details about our investigation into the explosive political scandal that rocked Boris Johnson’s government.

The seven-part series explores whether the former Prime Minister knowingly misled MPs about illegal Downing Street parties during the Covid pandemic.

Deputy Chairman of the London Assembly’s Policing and Crime Committee, Unmesh Desai, has now written to Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley urging him to open a new investigation in the light new allegations reported by ITV News.

Allegations aired by ITV News include that Mr Johnson allegedly joked with Downing Street staff that it is the furthest company party in the UK at the moment during an organized departure during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson was fined as part of a police investigation into gatherings held at No 10 while social distancing restrictions were in place.

However, he was fined for attending his own Cabinet Room birthday party in June 2020, rather than the alleged party mentioned by ITVsource.

What did Boris Johnson really know about the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our sources, in their own words, hear the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the greatest scandals of our time.

Whistleblowers have also told our podcast team that they corroborated their stories before completing Met Police questionnaires about their possible involvement in rule-breaking gatherings.

Our podcast also reports that only half of the parties that have taken place have been investigated by Sue Gray, the senior Cabinet Office official who investigated the party’s claims, or probed by the Met .

In the letter seen by ITV News, Mr Desai wrote to the senior Met official: ‘You will no doubt be aware of the recent ITV News report into new evidence which directly contradicts the claim by former prime ministers that he was unaware of any rule breaking at 10 Downing Street.

‘There are also reports of evidence of rule breaches being destroyed by staff, and drug use being detected in toilets at the scene.’

“I am writing to you because I believe this issue is fundamental to restoring the confidence of Londoners in the Metropolitan Police.

“Londonians must be confident that the MPS operates without fear or favour, and that behavior which breaks the law in our city must be fully and thoroughly investigated, wherever it occurs.

“With the House Privileges Committees report drawing ever closer, this will only become clearer to the public eye.

“I raised the apparent inconsistency in the way the MPS approached the investigation with your predecessors – in particular as to why the former Prime Minister received only one notice from fixed fine for his birthday party, but not for other events, including parting drinks where there is photographic evidence of him holding a glass of champagne and toasting.

“It was also reported that questionnaires sent by the police to those under investigation were easily scanned by staff at 10 Downing Street, who were able to corroborate the stories.

“I am therefore writing to ask you whether you are considering any new information when making a decision about reopening the investigation.”

Mr Johnson faced no further action other than a £50 fine at the Metclosedit inquiry last May, after the force issued 126 fines for lockdown breaches in DowningStreet and Whitehall.

His fine was reduced from 100 to 50 because he paid it within 14 days.

He is due to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee next month over comments he made to MPs from the dispatch box about partygate.The Met declined to comment on the request made in the letter.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know