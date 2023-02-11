Physiotherapists emerge as symbol of hope and recovery for people: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that in times of disaster, physiotherapists can play a pivotal role in rehabilitating the injured. In his virtual address to the National Conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists in Ahmedabad today, the Prime Minister stressed the need to make the telemedicine facility widely available so that people affected by disasters can get medical care. help quickly. Emphasizing the role of physiotherapists in strengthening India’s healthcare system, Prime Minister Modi said physiotherapists emerge as a symbol of hope, resilience and recovery for people. Physiotherapists can play pivotal role in recovering injured after mass disasters, PM Modi says Referring to the earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, the Prime Minister said: “You should all also develop video consultation methods. Just like in Turkey which was hit by a big earthquake, a large number of physiotherapists are needed after such a disaster. . In such a situation, you can help a lot via mobile phones”, On World Physiotherapists Day, the Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of all physiotherapists who play a key role in safeguarding people’s health. The Prime Minister said his government will continue its efforts to further popularize and modernize physiotherapy. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said, “Before there were family doctors, now there are also family physiotherapists. I urge you all to educate people about proper exercise, good posture and good habits to stay in shape.Physiotherapists emerge as a symbol of hope, resilience and recovery for people.physiotherapists. With the increasing number of elderly people in the country, their health care has become more difficult, the prime minister said. At present, he said that academic papers and presentations associated with physical therapists will prove useful to the whole world. This will help showcase the skills of Indian physiotherapists to the world, the Prime Minister stressed. He said, “The best physiotherapist is the one the patient doesn’t need over and over again. Your goal is to empower people. Today, as the country moves towards self-reliance, you can see why this is necessary.” The Prime Minister said that if physiotherapy is combined with yoga, a person’s efficiency increases dramatically. “In my experience, if a physical therapist also knows yoga, his power becomes multiple. If you know yoga at the same time as physical therapy, your efficiency will increase significantly,” he said. He said that like physiotherapy, consistency and conviction are essential for the development of the country. Along with the Khelo India movement, the Prime Minister said that the Fit India movement has also made progress in India. He said taking the right approach to fitness is necessary. “You can do it through articles and lectures, and my young friends can also do it through ‘reels,'” PM said. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

