Advancing China’s Road to Modernization

CHINAS’ modernization journey is unique, and its leaders are committed to ensuring that it stays on track. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, recently stressed the need to push forward reform and innovation to continue to forge new engines and forces of growth and fully reinvigorate social creativity. Speaking at a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said China’s path to modernization is not just about achieving a higher level of efficiency than offered. by the capitalist system, but also to effectively maintain a higher degree of social integration. equity, enabling 1.4 billion people to live prosperous and dignified lives, which is also an important contribution to global development.

This study session brought together some of China’s top officials, including members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, newly elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as senior officials at provincial and ministerial levels. Xi stressed that the path of modernization in China is the modernization of universal prosperity. The theory of the Chinese road to modernization marked a major theoretical innovation and was the last significant achievement of scientific socialism.

In his report to the 20th CPC National Congress (rsh D) in October 2022, Xi proposed and elaborated on China’s path to modernization. He reviewed the efforts of nations to achieve rejuvenation in the modern era, including the efforts of the Parties to lead the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, carry out reforms and open up, as well as make a breakthrough history to become the second largest economy in the world. General Secretary Xi Jinpings has often quoted the Golden Verse, The country is the people, and the people in the country, vividly embodies the CPC’s concept of people-centered governance. From this, the CCP makes it clear that prosperity for all is a prerequisite for socialism and that inequality is undesirable. To ensure no one is left behind, China waged and won a protracted war on poverty, a feat unprecedented in human history.

China’s historic achievements in eliminating absolute poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects have provided new institutional guarantees and stronger material foundations and ensured more proactive efforts to achieve a Chinese modernization. Xi stressed that only with Party leadership can China’s road to modernization see bright prospects and prosperity. He also reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to continue to expand high-level opening-up, deepen participation in the global division of labor and cooperation, and make better use of domestic and international resources.

The material and cultural and ethical advances that make up modernization are the means by which China will achieve its goal of modernization. An important component of modernization is the development of material goods. This paves the way for China to develop a great modern socialist country in all its aspects. The Chinese path to modernization seeks to integrate material and spiritual civilizations with humanism and human concern as its foundation. However, Xi also warned of various predictable and unpredictable risks and challenges ahead, and stressed the need to be more aware of potential dangers, remain ready to meet challenges, and always have the courage and the ability to fight.

The Secretary-General also pointed out that the nation’s great achievements in terms of rapid economic growth and social stability since the founding of New China, and especially since the start of reform and opening up, have proven that the way China towards modernization is the only correct path towards national rejuvenation. This path breaks the myth that modernization equals Westernization and displays a different view of modernization, expanding choices for developing countries on their modernization journey.

Advancing China’s path to modernization is a systemic project requiring coordination, systematic planning and a holistic approach. In terms of high-level design, an overview of general global development trends and an accurate understanding of people’s common aspirations are essential. Xi reiterated the need to coordinate development and security and said the nation should pursue a holistic approach to national security, improve its national security system and build capacity. China will uphold its independence, self-reliance and strength, stick to development based on its own strength, and keep a firm grip on the future of its development and progress. At the same time, it will also continue to expand high-level opening up, deepen participation in the global division of labor and cooperation, and make better use of domestic and international resources.

In conclusion, China’s road to modernization is a journey that the leaders of the nations are committed to taking forward. Xi Jinping outlined the way forward, stressing the need to coordinate, plan systematically and approach the process holistically. The theory of China’s path to modernization marks a major theoretical innovation and testifies to China’s path to modernization. Despite various foreseeable and unpredictable risks and challenges ahead, China remains committed to its modernization journey and stands ready to meet any challenges that come its way. Chinese modernization offers mankind an alternative path to modernization. The CPC and the Chinese people have offered mankind more Chinese insight, better Chinese contribution and stronger Chinese power to help solve our common problems, and made new and greater contributions to the noble cause of peace. and human development.

The author is a Pakistani climate youth leader, a UN SDGs advocate and an expert on youth development in the Global South.