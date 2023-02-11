Can Tesla save Indonesia’s electric ambitions?





According to several sources, Teslas Elon Musk is negotiating the establishment of production in Indonesia. Indonesia has huge reserves of nickel and some reserves of cobalt, excess vehicle building capacity, and a great need to push forward in the revolution. It’s ASEA’s second-largest vehicle producer (behind Thailand), and President Joko Widodo wants Tesla to use Indonesia as a manufacturing base for the entire vehicle supply chain, not just for battery supply. A recent report from the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis points out that the current trajectory of EV adoption in Indonesia will fall short of ambitious national targets. Indonesia is aiming for at least 1.2 million e-bike adoptions and 35,000 e-car adoptions by 2024,” Reuters/Yahoo! writing. “Industry groups said demand for electric vehicles was growing, but sales volumes were still very low compared to combustion-engined cars in the country of 270 million people, due to the higher price of vehicles. electrical. Indonesia’s electric vehicle projects made headlines last year at the G20 summit in Bali.

IEEFA energy analyst Putra Adhiguna examines Indonesia’s policy directions and the potential conflict with the intentions of mainstream automakers currently operating in Indonesia. For a summary sheet, see here.

Japanese manufacturers dominate the light car market: Honda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Toyota and its subsidiary Daihatsu hold 92% of the market. These companies are not known for their progress in electric vehicles. In fact, they campaigned against them and perpetuated FUD in the media and political circles.

In the two-wheeler market, Honda and Yamaha have a combined share of 96%. In FY22, Toyota’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 0.16% of its global unit sales, while Honda’s electric two-wheeler sales were largely negligible. Positive announcements about electric vehicles have been shrouded in doublespeak. It is highly unlikely at this stage that Japanese automakers will help Indonesia adopt electric vehicles. If only Tesla could help.

In the medium term, Indonesia has set ambitious targets of 13 million electric two-wheelers and 2.2 million electric cars by 2030. Headwinds of auto electrification are delaying electrification as they cling to the profits generated by gasoline-powered 2 and 4 wheelers, which will make this difficult.

Indonesian oil production is falling, while domestic demand is increasing. Transportation produces about a quarter of Indonesia’s energy greenhouse gas emissions. Strong state leadership is needed to promote a greener network as well as greener transportation.

Electric vehicles use energy about three times more efficiently than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs), which convert only 12% to 30% of energy from the fuel tank to power the wheels, we are told. the author of the Adhiguna report. This means that even with a grid dependent on coal, the adoption of electric vehicles can facilitate oil demand growth and reduce life cycle emissions.

Indonesia’s light-vehicle fuel consumption is about 40% higher than India’s, and that doesn’t paint a good picture of a country that is supposedly worried about its oil imports. Mandatory targets such as fuel economy should be put in place immediately to pressure traditional automakers toward more efficient vehicles, Adhiguna says.

Adhiguna notes that Indonesia’s 4-wheel and 2-wheel automobile manufacturing segments are operating 48% and 36% below capacity, respectively. With Indonesian auto sales below their 2011 peak14, spare production capacity is likely to further discourage traditional automakers from moving away from ICEVs. On the other hand, it could be a business opportunity for Tesla, which has already bought up an abandoned factory and transformed it to produce electric vehicles.

Indonesia is currently considering introducing a progressive vehicle tax based on emissions and fuel consumption and introducing subsidies. Carrot and stick, it worked in jurisdictions like Norway and New Zealand.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said the government was finalizing a program to subsidize around 6.5 million rupees ($413) per purchase of electric motorcycles to boost sales in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Jakarta has already provided a tax reduction for sales of electric vehicles and hybrid cars since 2019.

According ING: Indonesia’s EV sales improved in 2022, more than doubling the 2021 total by May 2022. In 2022, year-to-date sales reached 1,587 compared to 693 EVs for the same period in 2021. Despite the substantial year-on-year growth, electric vehicle sales represent just 0.6% of vehicle sales for the same period (267,030). Moreover, the number of electric vehicles is still miniscule at 4,904, or just 0.2% of total registered vehicles.

Adhiguna worries that legacy OEMs will further delay the transition by relying on HEVs and extending production of ICE vehicles in the emerging market. But since ICEV sales peaked in 2017, how can legacy auto finance the transition to an electrified future? Is it a trading risk when to jump to maximize profits and avoid locked assets? Could the Indonesian government consider facilitating their transition through access to resources and preferential policies?

The Legacy auto can blur the lines with HEVs and PHEVs. But ultimately, they are still gasoline-powered cars. Experiences in other markets show that claimed benefits can differ significantly from actual results, a critical consideration in granting government support.

It’s also quite telling that the electric two-wheeler hasn’t really taken off despite Indonesia being one of the biggest markets in the world, says Adhiguna. Perhaps it will with the introduction of subsidies to stimulate demand and encourage production. Traditional automakers have focused on providing diverse mobility options to consumers, but all-electric options remain largely absent from the picture. Ultimately, the EV is not a one-size-fits-all solution to transportation problems. Attention to public modes of travel, well-designed urban amenities and alternative mobility options will all need to be maintained, but legacy automakers should not be left behind as they can be very influential.

While Japanese automakers are slowly moving towards electrification in markets that demand it (Europe and China), and even in their home market, to compete with Chinese imports; it is time to reconsider the BEVs for Indonesia.

In the meantime, the Japanese should be wary of the Tesla juggernaut if Elon decides to set up in Indonesia. Joko Widodo said he was ready to spend more time and effort convincing Musk and Tesla to use Indonesia as more than just a resource provider. Will Tesla eat his lunch? Time will tell us.