Panel rebukes Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case





MADISON, Wis. – A Judicial Review Board has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused a lawyer for former President Donald Trump of making racist claims and trying to protect his king in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state.

Court complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law, but Judge Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired Maryland attorney filed one against her with the Judicial Commission from Wisconsin two years ago. The committee decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks on the bench.

Karofsky’s lawyer remained defiant, telling the committee in a letter Tuesday that Karofsky was trying to save the US government and accusing the panel of allowing itself to be a political weapon.

The Judicial Code (sic) requires judges to act impartially toward parties, but it does not require a judge to condone dangerous and bad faith conduct by a lawyer or litigant, Karofsky said. in an email to the AP. , quoting a passage from one of his lawyer’s responses to the commission. It is unreasonable to read the Code to require judges to shut up like mice when parties argue for a slow-motion coup.

Trump sued in Wisconsin in December 2020 after a recount confirmed Democrat Joe Biden won the state by about 21,000 votes. The filing was one of dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump in several states in a failed attempt to overturn the election results and stay in office.

The Wisconsin lawsuit asked the state Supreme Court to throw out about 171,000 mail-in ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties. The conservative-leaning court ultimately dismissed the lawsuit by a 4-3 vote, with swing judge Brian Hagedorn voting to uphold Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

Maryland attorney Fletcher Thompson filed a lawsuit against Karofsky in January 2021, accusing him of being hostile to Trump attorney Jim Troupis. He noted that during closing arguments, Karofsky told Troupis that the lawsuit smacks of racism because it sought to eliminate mail-in ballots in Wisconsin’s two most diverse counties.

Thompson added that Karofsky later told Troupis he wanted the court to overturn the election results so your king could stay in power and said suggesting the election was tainted by fraud was simply disgraceful. »

Thompson accused Karofsky of being discourteous and inappropriately launching personal attacks on Troupis. He said his remarks revealed political and racial bias. He noted that Trump endorsed Karofsky’s opponent, Daniel Kelly, during their spring 2020 run.

Karofsky’s attorney, Stacie Rosenzweig, chastised the Judiciary Committee in her Feb. 7 letter for letting partisan actors hijack the disciplinary (judicial) system, in an effort to silence a justice that has legitimately tried to arrest the frivolous and dangerous arguments that undermined our democracy.

We believe the Commission risks setting a dangerous precedent, Rosenzweig wrote. By allowing the Commission to be militarized in this way, the Commission has become the pawn of those bent on undermining an independent judiciary.

Thompson said Saturday in a telephone interview that he was unaware that the commission had decided not to sanction Karfosky. He said he wished the commission had taken action against him, but he was not disappointed with the outcome as he did not expect the commission to investigate even when he filed his complaint.

But he said he was stunned that Rosenzweig accused the panel of being a political pawn. He said he was just a retired lawyer who watched the pleadings on YouTube and had no connection to Trump or the Trump campaign.

