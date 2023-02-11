Turkey arrests 48 people for looting after earthquake









YEARS |

Update: February 12, 2023 02:01 EAST

Ankara [Turkey]Feb. 12 (ANI): Turkish authorities on Saturday arrested 48 people for looting after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey, state media reported.

The suspects were detained in eight different provinces amid investigations into looting after Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region, Anadolu news agency said.

The quake and its aftershocks killed more than 25,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Prosecutors can now detain people for an additional three days instead of four days previously for crimes of pillage under extended powers under the state of emergency, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously vowed that Turkey would crack down on the looters.

“We have announced a state of emergency,” he said during a visit to earthquake-hit Diyarbakir province.

“This means that from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the firm hand of the state is on their backs,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan on Tuesday announced a three-month state of emergency in Turkey’s 10 earthquake-hit provinces in southeastern Turkey.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week topped 25,000 on Saturday, CNN reported.

In Turkey, the number of people killed rose to 21,848, according to the Turkish president.

Speaking in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa on Saturday, Erdogan added that 80,104 people had been injured.

In Syria, the total death toll stands at 3,553, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defense group.

There have been 1,387 deaths in government-controlled areas of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

The total number of injured people in Syria across all affected territories stands at 5,273, including 2,326 in government-held areas and 2,950 in rebel-held areas, CNN reported.

Notably, Germany has also suspended rescue and relief operations at the site of a deadly earthquake in Turkey due to security concerns, following a similar move by Austria earlier on Saturday. , reported CNN.

The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) has halted rescue operations due to a change in the security situation in the Hatay region, the organization said in a statement on Saturday.

It had worked with International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany, in coordination with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

“Over the past few hours, the security situation in the Hatay area has apparently changed. There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups. Search and rescue teams from ISAR Germany and THW will therefore remain in the common base camp for the time being. . ISAR and THW will resume their work as soon as AFAD judges that the situation is safe,” the statement read.

The Austrian military also cited security risks in suspending operations, CNN reported.

The Austrian military has suspended rescue operations in Turkey due to an “increasingly difficult security situation”, according to the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU).

“The expected success of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the security risk. There is growing aggression between groups in Turkey,” AFDRU Lt. Col. Pierre Kugelweis said in a statement on Saturday. .

“There was no attack on us Austrians. We are all fine… The mood among the helpers is good, given the circumstances… We would like to help, but the circumstances are what ‘they are,’ Kugelweis continued.

“We keep our rescue and recovery forces ready. We are ready for further operations,” Kugelweis added, saying a return to Austria scheduled for Thursday remains in place. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/turkey-arrests-48-people-over-looting-after-quake20230212020102

