$3 million was invested through aid, Imran Khan admitted in court | Pro IQRA News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan admitted that $3 million was invested in 2008 through support for Shaukat Khanum, but after 7 years the money was returned to Shaukat Khanum .

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has heard the case of former Prime Minister Imran Khan against Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif for damages of 10 billion rupees.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and his lawyers appeared in court from Zaman Park Lahore via video link. Lawyer Waleed Iqbal was there to help.

Lawyer Ali Shah Geelani began cross-examining Imran Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan admitted that an investment of $3 million was made in 2008 thanks to the support received by Shaukat Khanum. This money stayed with HBG Group for 7 years and was returned to Shaukat Khanum in 2015.

In the statement, Imran Khan said that the CEO of HBG Group is Imtiaz Hydari and he was also part of the committee that approved the investment, but he did not approve the investment for his own purposes. This investment was discussed at the board meetings. When the legal notice was sent to Khawaja Asif, the investment amount was not refunded.

Imran Khan said in the statement that Imtiaz Hydari has been a donor to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for 16 years. It is unclear whether Imtiaz Hydari was also an ITP donor or not. Many overseas Pakistanis donate to Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He did not mislead the court regarding the role of Imtiaz Hydari.

Not aware of Oman project Approved by hospital board. I don’t know how many investments have been made, I have nothing to do with it. I don’t know what’s going on in the Oman project. I trust them.

He added that I don’t know when the Capital Fund Council was formed. All I know is that the Capital Fund Board was created in the 90s.

Khawaja Asif’s lawyer asked Imran Khan if he was aware of investments in offshore companies.

In his response, Imran Khan said that I was unaware of the decisions of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The financial decisions of Shaukat Khanum Hospital are under review. It is now known that the money from Shaukat Khanum Hospital was invested in 2 offshore companies.

It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan filed a libel suit against Muslim League (N) leader Khawaja Asif in 2012, demanding Rs 10 billion in damages.

Khawaja Asif, in a press conference on August 1, 2012, accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of embezzling funds from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and laundering money through it.

He had said Chief Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost funds received by the Shaukat Khanum Trust in the form of Zakat, Fitre and others in a ‘property game’.

