The two unforgivable “sins” of Donald Trump





You would be hard pressed to find a neutral voice when it comes to opinions on Donald Trump. People hate it, really hate it, or love it.

With that in mind, even trying to analyze with facts the pros and cons of his various policies while he was president would be a waste of time. Those who hate him would denounce any positive policy and those who love him would denounce those whistleblowers.

It is simply a theory of how Trump became president and why he is so reviled by so many of the liberal and neoconservative pundit class today.

We can argue, as others have, that the tipping point in Trump’s mind to run for president came shortly after the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosted by the comedian and talk show host Seth Meyers.

During that dinner, Meyers, with the invaluable help of President Obama, repeatedly lashed out at Trump, then a private citizen, cutting the lines. For example, Meyers said, “Donald Trump said he would run for president as a Republican – which is surprising because I just thought he was running as a joke.”

The slams against Trump kept coming. The problem was that Trump sat not far from Meyers and Obama as they enthusiastically belittled him. Some described Trump as sitting there stone-faced, but many thought he was fuming inside. Liberal-leaning news site Vox called the routine “vicious” and The Daily Beast called it “ruthless.” After the event, Trump said the attacks were “wicked and out of order.”

So, did this repertoire of jokes cement Trump’s decision to run for president? Only Trump really knows for sure, but Meyers acknowledged to Jimmy Fallon that it may have played a role. “It’s not the outcome I wanted,” he said, “but it’s history. I got a male president elected. But, in 2016, Trump denied that the event prompted him to come forward, calling it a “false narrative”.

Regarding Obama’s role in prosecuting Trump that night, Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former contestant on Trump’s show “The Apprentice,” and later a Trump White House official, said. said, “It just kept coming and going, and he just kept hammering it. And I was like, ‘Ohhhh, Barack Obama is starting something that I don’t know if he’ll be able to finish.’ “

Trump first hinted at his run for president in 1987 in his bestselling book, “The Art of the Deal.” A year later, while guesting on “Oprah,” the talk show host asked him to expand on the idea.

So despite his refusal in 2016, the seed of the race may have been germinating in Trump’s mind for many years, but the insult fest at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner may have nurtured that seed and ultimately pushed him to file for candidacy.

Then, in 2016, we come to the two unforgivable “sins” that Trump committed. First, there is nothing more fragile than the pompous egos of Washington’s elite class of pundits.

Many of this class literally laughed out loud at the prospect of Trump running for president, winning the Republican nomination, or being elected president. There are videos of these liberal reporters and pundits daring Trump to come forward and laughing at the idea. Big tech may have deleted some of these videos, but I managed to find at least one that aired on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show in 2018.

During part of the clip, highlighting a July 26, 2015 segment of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on ABC News, Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison, now Minnesota Attorney General, said, ” We better be ready for the fact that he [Trump] could be leading the Republican ticket. No sooner had he said the words than Stephanopoulos and the other panelists openly laughed at the idea.

To his credit, Ellison politely reminded Stephanopoulos and the others, “You know, George, we had Jesse Ventura in Minnesota winning the governorship. No one thought he was going to win. I tell you, strange things have happened.

As history tells us, Trump has proven those in the video, and others who mocked him, embarrassingly wrong. Good for Trump – but also bad for Trump. It turned out that thin-skinned pundits and journalists don’t like to be ridiculed in public by a man they made fun of. This was his first “sin”.

Soon after, in what appeared to be a coordinated effort, those on the left and the neoconservative right brewed a toxic cauldron of criticism of Trump, which has been boiling ever since. They still serve portions daily.

After Trump won the GOP nomination, the rallying cry of these entrenched elite pundits and journalists seemed to turn to: “Big deal. He beat a weak and boring Republican field. He can’t beat Hillary Clinton in the general election. And so they kept making fun of him and putting him down. Oops – unforgivable sin #2: He won.

Whether Trump ends up running in 2024 or not — and those who now scoff at the prospect of his victory might want to call Attorney General Ellison — many on the left and in the neocon class will never forgive him for his two “original sins.” Of course, he might never have committed these “sins” if a liberal talk show host and a liberal president hadn’t bashed Trump in 2011.

Douglas MacKinnon, a policy and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and former Special Assistant for Policy and Communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

