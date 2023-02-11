Jokowi warns Erick Thohir that he doesn’t want Aceh fertilizer plant to halt production again due to gas issues





TEMPO.CO, Aceh – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi send a special message to the Minister of Public Enterprises Eric ThohirPT Pupuk Indonesia and PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) at the inauguration of PT PIM’s nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilizer plant in North Aceh, Aceh, yesterday. The Head of State asked the Minister of BUMN and several public companies to fully commit to finding solutions regarding the supply of gas necessary for the operation of the factories. fertilizer in Aceh. The reason is that only with a guarantee of sufficient gas supply, two fertilizer plants in Aceh, namely PT PIM and PT Aceh ASEAN Fertilizer (AAF) can come back to life. “I really ask for the commitment of the ministry of BUMN, the commitment of Pupuk Indonesia, in the own management of PIM, to really find a solution, find a way out of the gas problem, because the key is there,” Jokowi said. , Friday, February 10, 2023. On this occasion, Jokowi also touched on the main issue that has entangled and ultimately shut down PIM and AFF since 2005, namely gas supply. He also regretted that the two factories he calls huge assets had been neglected for years. Therefore, Jokowi ordered BUMN Minister Erick Thohir to restart operations of the two factories. “If the price of gas is still expensive today, it’s because all energy prices are expensive today. But one day when the price comes down, we should be able to solve this problem properly gas,” he said. Moreover, Jokowi estimates that if the gas supply problem is solved, PIM’s operations can be optimized with a production capacity of up to 570,000 tons, or even doubled. Indeed, PIM has two factories, namely PIM-1 and PIM-2, for 1.14 million tons. Currently, PIM can only operate with a production of 500,000 tons. During the inauguration of the PIM NPK fertilizer plant, Jokowi also hoped that the facility would be able to overcome the fertilizer problems farmers had complained about. Jokowi said the global fertilizer supply chain was still in trouble due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, considering that Ukraine is one of the biggest fertilizer-producing countries in the world. Meanwhile, Indonesia was only able to meet 3.5 million tons of the national fertilizer requirement which reached 13.5 million tons. BETWEEN Editor’s Pick: Facing Inflation 2023: These are Jokowi, Luhut, Sri Mulyani’s Comments to BI Governor Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

