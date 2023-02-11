Slowly but surely, Russia is becoming a vassal state of China

The limitless relationship has limits. Beijing has not provided material support for Putin’s war effort, nor helped his government and banks evade harsh sanctions.

It has now been a year since President Vladimir Putin sat across from Chinese President Xi Jinping around that huge mahogany table, festooned with flowers, and declared their partnership without limits. In the joint statement after the meeting, Russia expressed its support for China’s position that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and in turn China supported Russia in calling for an end to the expansion of NATO among its neighbours.

Purely by chance, of course, less than three weeks after the two leaders embraced, Russian tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, triggering an invasion that would devastate the country and cause a huge humanitarian crisis. The world noticed that China did not back down from this declaration of love with Russia. Instead, Beijing has claimed impartiality in the dispute and suspiciously insisted it had no advance warning of the invasion. While refusing to condemn Moscow’s actions, China merely replicated Moscow’s excuse, blaming NATO for causing the conflict.

So, twelve months later, how is the unlimited partnership going?

If you listen to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it’s great, and relations between Russia and China know no bounds. In a television interview last week, Lavrov insisted that the relations are of better quality than traditional military alliances and are the best in the history of the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China and the Federation. from Russia. But over the past year, the true nature of Russian-Chinese relations has become more apparent. What emerged was nothing like an axis of autocrats, but an unbalanced partnership in which the terms are defined by its alpha member, Xi Jinping, primarily to serve China’s interests.

In a classic case of the ancient Chinese proverb my enemy enemy is my friend, Xi and Vladimir have forged a close personal relationship, with each viewing Washington as the main obstacle to achieving their international ambitions. Beijing’s diplomatic support for Moscow’s position on Ukraine, as well as Russia’s role in the world as a major player, have been particularly valuable for Vladimir Putin. The same goes for more concrete assistance from China. As Russia’s financial and trade ties with the West crumble under the weight of sanctions, trade with China has replaced some of its lost revenue. As Russia’s trade with the United States has more than halved in the course of 2022, with US imports from Russia dropping massively from $1.9 billion in January to $0.6 billion. In November, trade between China and Russia jumped nearly a third to $172 billion, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

Much of this push is, of course, due to hydrocarbons which reflect not only high prices but also growing volumes of oil, LNG and coal. Pipeline gas exports to China will increase significantly with the planned expansion of Power of Siberia. Once completed, this new 2,500-mile pipeline will have strong implications for energy security in China and Russia, as Moscow depends on much of its government revenue from China. Moscow’s additional dependence on Beijing is illustrated by the departure of Western car brands from Russia due to sanctions. Out of 14 remaining car brands in the country, only 3 are Russian, while 11 are Chinese.



But Xi is playing his cards carefully in China’s interests. It is now clear that the limitless relationship does in fact have limits. Beijing has not provided material support for Putin’s war effort, nor helped his government and banks escape harsh sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi Jinping appears to have heeded US President Joe Bidens’ warning that China will face consequences if Beijing helps Russia. Consecutive US sanctions against China, which still relies heavily on US and European trade, technology and investment, would wreak havoc on China’s economy. Xi is able to pursue this course simply because the relationship between him and Putin is not equal. The war in Ukraine has exposed Russia as a power in decline, and its isolation from the West has left Putin no choice but to turn to Beijing. And Xi takes advantage of it.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Russia’s growing dependence on the Chinese yuan.

One of Moscow’s biggest problems today is that of managing its foreign trade transactions. Due to early Western action after the invasion to cut off Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, also known as SWIFT, a key part of the global payment system, Russia is forced to seek new ways to pay for imports and get paid. its exports. Even Russian companies that have not been directly sanctioned still encounter major difficulties in settling accounts with foreign partners. Their bank accounts in dollars and euros have been blocked, payments sent in foreign currencies take months to be processed, if at all, and even banks in friendly countries refuse to carry out transactions for fear of being sanctioned by United States. In the third quarter of last year, the proportion of foreign currency in the Russian banking system fell to a historically low level of only 15%. In just nine months, the share of transactions in dollars fell from 52% to 34%, and those in euros from 35% to 19%. These were replaced by payments in rubles, which increased from 12% to 33% and, in particular, by payments in Chinese yuan, which increased from almost zero to 14%. The yuan’s share in stock exchanges also soared from 3% to 33%. If you want more evidence of the yuan’s growing influence, the Russian Ministry of Finance has revised the structure of the monetary component of the National Wealth Fund, doubling its yuan share to 60%.

The dedollarization of the Russian economy, of which President Putin is so proud, turns out to be a yuanization of the economy. In fact, much to Beijing’s delight, Russia’s growing reliance on the yuan is helping the Chinese authorities turn it into an international reserve currency.

Currency aside, China will only help Russia to the extent that it does not attract sanctions on itself or jeopardize its own ability to sell goods to wealthy countries in North America and Europe. . But while Xi Jinping shares Putin’s hostility to the West and NATO, that doesn’t mean he will offer unmitigated charity. China’s $18 trillion economy is now 10 times more powerful than Russia’s and Vladimir Putin should remember that Xi’s overriding concern is China’s prosperity and security, not Russia’s bailout . Even more worrying for Moscow, Beijing will set a high price for its support because, in deciding any trade relationship, Beijing has massive leverage over Moscow. For example, Huawei Technologies is building Russia’s 5G network, with Beijing’s secret surveillance system, at a time when Russia depends on China’s cooperation on everything from aircraft parts to currency exchanges. .

In a stunning reversal of the Cold War pattern, Russia is unmistakably the junior partner of a more powerful China, a country obsessed with correcting historical humiliations and maintaining its position as world leader. And here there is a certain irony as China overthrows Russia. When Chairman Mao Zedong visited Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the winter of 1949, he was truly the junior supplicant. Stalin kept him waiting for weeks at his snowy No. 2 dacha, 27 kilometers from Moscow, and when the two communist leaders got to work, Stalin worked his way to a very favorable deal that put Mao on the hook to buy Russian Weapons and Heavy Machinery with a loan on which Beijing would have to pay substantial interest. It is now the Russian president who is going to Beijing to ask for help. Slowly but surely, Russia is becoming a vassal state of China.

John Dobson is a former British diplomat, who also worked in the office of British Prime Minister John Majors between 1995 and 1998. He is currently a visiting scholar at the University of Plymouth.