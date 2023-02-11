Trump lawyers expected to fight Pence subpoena over executive privilege





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are expected to fight a subpoena for former Vice President Mike Pence’s special counsel on executive privilege grounds, according to a source familiar with discussions with Trump’s legal teams.

Pence has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Thursday.

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead Justice Department investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as his handling of classified documents after he left office. functions. The subpoena is related to the Jan. 6 investigation, the source said.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and various Trump world lawyers declined to comment.

CBS News first reported that Trump’s lawyers planned to fight the subpoena.

In December, NBC News reported that Smith had subpoenaed local officials in key presidential swing states for all communications involving Trump, his campaign and a range of aides and allies who aided him in his efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

Smith’s ruling said he was investigating a scheme involving Trump’s Fake Voters, a list of individuals who signed documents claiming they were their state’s legitimate voters and making false claims that Trump was the winner in these states.

Fake voters also submitted bogus certifications of Trump’s victories to the National Archives in hopes that Pence would replace them with the actual electoral votes that made Joe Biden president, according to evidence collected by the House committee formed to investigate the January 6 attack.

Trump had repeatedly tried to claim executive privilege to prevent the committee from obtaining the documents he sought during its investigation.

The committee devoted an entire hearing to Pence’s role on the day of the riot as well as the intense public and private pressure Trump exerted on Pence to get him to interfere with the election count.

Pence said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he told Trump it would be illegal for him to interfere in the count during an Oval Office meeting with attorney John Eastman, the one of the architects of a memo outlining a scenario in which Pence could refuse to certify the Electoral College tally.

Pence, who presided over Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, finally performed his ceremonial duty in the aftermath of the riot.

