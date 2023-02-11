Secret Gove summit on Brexit failures





Michael Gove attended the secret summit chaired by Lord Mandelson.



Photo: Aliyah





Pro-Brexit and Remainer politicians from both main parties attended a secret summit to explore why Brexit ‘failed’. Big names in attendance at the stately home in Ditchley Park, Oxfordshire on Thursday and Friday last week included Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The pro-Brexit side was represented by the likes of former Tory leader Michael Howard and Vote Leave chair Gisela Stuart, while prominent Remainers included Lammy, Labor great Lord Mandelson and former Theresa May ally David Lidington, The Observer reported. A person who was present told the newspaper: The main idea was that Britain is losing, Brexit is not holding, our economy is in a weak position. It was about moving from one holiday to another, and what are the issues we now face, and how can we put ourselves in the best position to have a conversation with the EU about what changes need to be made to the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement when it happens? Learn more: I’m mad at myself: James OBrien’s caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit Learn more: ‘Nigel Farage is way too left-wing for my dad’: Caller blames pro-Brexit dad for failed business Lord Mandelson chaired the two-day event.



Picture:

Getty





Gove led the Vote Leave Brexit campaign alongside Stuart and Boris Johnson. Two days of private discussions took place under the title How can we make Brexit work better with our European neighbours? Private sector participants included pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline chairman John Symonds, former Brexit negotiator and Goldman Sachs chief executive Oliver Robbins and former Treasury permanent secretary Tom Scholar. A secret introductory statement said that some at least, [believe] that so far the UK has yet to find its way outside the EU, with Brexit holding back our growth and inhibiting the UK’s potential. The secret summit took place in Ditchley Park, Oxfordshire.



Photo: Aliyah

Keir Starmer has said Labor will not bring Britain back into the single market, customs union or EU. Tense talks between Westminster and Brussels over the controversial Northern Ireland protocol are expected to take place in the coming weeks. The controversial Brexit deal clause centers on Northern Ireland’s status within the customs union, despite the rest of the UK leaving. Andrew Marr called solving the protocol the biggest challenge Rishi Sunak faces as a PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/secret-brexit-summit-michael-gove-lord-mandelson-david-lammy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos