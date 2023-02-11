‘Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi…’: US official answers question on India’s role in Russia-Ukraine peace talks





The United States will welcome any effort that could lead to the end of hostilities in Ukraine and it is up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the efforts he is prepared to undertake in this regard, a senior official said on Friday.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby responds to a question during a press conference at the White House in Washington on February 10. The issue gains importance in light of India’s status as an ally of the United States and Russia. as the Russian-Ukrainian war nears its first anniversary. Asked if he thought there was still time for Prime Minister Modi to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, Kirby said the United States would welcome any effort to end the war. war as long as it meets the goals of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyys. “I think there is still time for Mr. Putin to stop the war. I leave the prime minister [Modi] talk about all the hard work he’s willing to do,” Kirby said. Zelenskyy put forward a series of demands for a peace deal, the main one being that Russia should withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory. Ownership of the Crimean Peninsula, a disputed region that Russia annexed in 2014, is also a point of contention between the two nations, among other issues. India has repeatedly called for diplomacy to end the Russian-Ukrainian war over the past year. During a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September 2022, Prime Minister Modi made international headlines when he told Putin that “today’s era is not an era of war”. The Russian leader had responded by saying he knew India’s position on the conflict and “your concerns which you constantly express” and promised to “do our best to stop this as soon as possible”. Here is the full transcript of the relevant question and Kirby’s answer: Question: Regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, one year now, does the President think that when Prime Minister Modi of India told President Putin to stop the war and that isn’t the right way, that this time the war should go like this? ? And do you think there is still time for Prime Minister Modi to stop the war or convince President Putin? Kirby: I think there’s still time for Mr. Putin to stop the war. I think there is still time for Mr. Putin to stop the war. Question: Do you think Prime Minister Modi can convince? Kirby: I’ll let Mr. I’ll let the Prime Minister talk about the efforts he’s prepared to make. I want to stress this again, Goyal: I mean, certainly, that the United States would welcome any effort that could lead to an end to hostilities in Ukraine that is consistent with President Zelenskyys’ goals and his leadership, his determination what is acceptable to the Ukrainian people. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. So President Biden has said this dozens of times. We think this war could end today; it should end today. The only person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin. And he could stop her right away. Instead, it fires cruise missiles at energy and electrical infrastructure, and tries to turn off the lights and turn off the heat so that the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have. He could be done now. And since he is unwilling to do so, it is clear that we must ensure that we can help the Ukrainians succeed on the battlefield so that when President Zelensky determines that it is time to negotiate and that he will be the only one who can make this decision, he can do it with the strongest possible hand.

