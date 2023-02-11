US Blacklists 6 Chinese Entities Over Spy Balloon Program





The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it says were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation against an alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew through US airspace. The economic restrictions announced on Friday follow the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts to tackle Chinese surveillance activities and will make it harder for the five companies and a research institute to secure exports of American technology. The move is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the United States and China sparked by the balloon, which was shot down off the coast of Carolina last weekend. The United States said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather craft that veered off course. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions. US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) RELATED: Chinese spy balloon could collect intelligence signals, US says The US Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were targeted for “their support for China’s military modernization efforts, particularly the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aerospace programs, including airships and balloons”. “The PLA uses High Altitude Balloons (HABs) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” he said. Assistant Commerce Secretary Don Graves said on Twitter that his department “will not hesitate to continue to use ‘such restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools’ to protect national security and sovereignty. the United States”. The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co. RELATED: China has been running a spy balloon program for years, Pentagon says The research institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The other five entities could not be reached. On Friday, an American military fighter plane shot down an unknown object flying off the north coast of Alaska on the orders of President Joe Biden. The object was shot down because it would have posed a threat to civilian flight safety, instead of knowing it was engaged in surveillance. But the twin incidents in so close succession reflect heightened worries about China’s surveillance program and public pressure on Biden to take a tough stance against him.

