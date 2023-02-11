Rihanna’s navy comes to her defense after Trump criticism





Rihanna’s reign can’t be stopped, and former President Donald Trump is very mad about it as she prepares to perform this Sunday (February 12) at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The controversial public figure posted on her Truth Social account on Friday, February 10, attempting to criticize the Barbadian beauty. “Without her stylist shed, write it down. Bad everything, and no talent,” the twice impeached president wrote. Her outlandish remarks were in response to Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeting that Rihanna shouldn’t have been cast as the show’s performer at halftime.

“Rihanna spray painted F**k Donald Trump on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She made a career out of spitting degenerate filth while bashing America at every opportunity. Why does the NFL feature this shit? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Jackson wrote.

It’s obvious Trump and Jackson both still feel a certain way after Rihanna made it known she doesn’t support 45 and doesn’t want her work associated with the anti-racism politician.

In the past, the Anti singer has been outspoken when he criticized Trump’s executive order barring Muslim refugees from entering the United States and called it “immoral” and “mentally ill.” In 2018, she won a court victory banning her campaign from playing her music at her rallies.

Tomorrow’s big show will mark the first time the new mother will perform live in six years. The highly anticipated show has also been dubbed its official musical comeback. In an exclusive interview with Apple Music, she said narrowing down the set list was a daunting task. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what it shows, a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, and you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes,” she said.

Check out how Rihannas Navy has sprung to her defense in the tweets below.

Rihanna is a queen unlike Trump who tries to act like one. pic.twitter.com/GNs9TRkoEX

Sandy C. (@sandycsltx) February 11, 2023

Trump attacks Rihanna, says: “Without her ‘stylist,’ she would be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT. This is from a man whose father gave her millions and millions of dollars and was still successful to have almost 10 bankruptcies. I wish I could put the letter “L” on his forehead!

ANGELplz (@NotoriusNormani) February 11, 2023

Donald Trump, whose face looks like a Best By dated July 12, 1972, has the nerve to insult Rihanna?? https://t.co/k8PmX6GJc1

Mel (@melbrown00) February 11, 2023

Trump saying Rihanna has no talent is crazy because she can sing and dance he can’t but the kicker is better at business than him hahahah.

SM (@ehimgood_) February 11, 2023

Rihanna got an asset typing like a stan account pic.twitter.com/Tu8sBiipzE

roxx (@drizzysroxx) February 10, 2023

Not surprisingly, Trump attacks Rihanna days before her Super Bowl performance. He posted: Without his stylist shed, be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT! Trump likes to attack powerful black women. And Rihanna must really bother him, being richer than him. pic.twitter.com/tVrS1neboG

Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 10, 2023

The tea is that Rihanna is a real billionaire and the trump is not pic.twitter.com/2SKXDiBDlO

BEAUTIFUL GAME (@cicconeLife) February 11, 2023

Lmao, the fact that Rihanna’s talent has been seen and recognized for years until 24 hours ago.

Asset wdc! Stop trying to come for Rihanna, she’s put you in your place many times in the past, stop trying queen. https://t.co/TpVmvQfVe4

Genius Navy son / (@lordkingNavy1) February 11, 2023

Rihanna is everything Donald Trump despises, an immigrant, a powerful black woman and a true billionaire. I know the foot traffic light is mad pic.twitter.com/NicLYzRCTU

Cute$$ (@rihtrospect) February 11, 2023

So Trump had beef with @rihanna… https://t.co/Zk5StTBO6S pic.twitter.com/hbCAUUVttW

MUZIQLOVECHILD (@MUZIQLOVECHILD) February 11, 2023

Not Trump hating Rihanna. I mean she’s richer than him but damn it. pic.twitter.com/8UKLtlU8gw

Your boos mean nothing to me! (@Misean7) February 11, 2023

