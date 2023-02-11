“Kushti” in Kerala, “Dosti” in Tripura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks the Congress-CPI(M) Alliance | India News

Radhakishorpur (Tripura): Attacking the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the two parties were fighting against the “kushti” (struggle) in Kerala and had tied “dosti” ( friendship) in the northeastern state. Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind, but any vote for them would set Tripura back several years.

“The former players of bad governance have joined hands for ‘chanda’ (donation). Those who fight ‘kushti’ (struggle) in Kerala have done ‘dosti’ (friendship) in Tripura,” the prime minister said during of an election rally at Radhakishorepur in Gomati district. .

Opposition wants to split votes: PM Modi in Tripura

“The opposition wants to split the votes. Some small ‘vote-cutters’ parties are waiting for the election results, hoping to get their prize. Those who dream of haggling, lock them up now,” he said. -he declares. .

Addressing another campaign rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district earlier in the day, he alleged that the left-wing and Congress governments had created division among the tribals, while the BJP struggled to resolve their problems, including that of the Brus.

“BJP is working for the upliftment of tribes across India. We have rehabilitated over 37,000 Brus displaced from Mizoram in Tripura. Our government has introduced Kokborok tribal language in higher education,” he said. declared.

In the Union budget, the BJP government in the Center has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of tribal areas, Modi said.

Referring to the fight against COVID-19, he said, “In a state ruled by the left, many people suffered from coronavirus and died, but Tripura was safe because the BJP was working to protect people’s lives. .

Calling on the people to vote for the “twin engine” government to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware the double edged sword of Congress and the left, they want to stop all plans that benefit the people.”

Prime Minister says Congress, the left will only betray the poor

The prime minister said Congress and the left only know how to betray the poor, alleging that people have suffered because of years of poor governance.

“Both parties want the poor to stay poor. They have countless slogans for the poor but have never understood or addressed their pain,” Modi said.

Prime Minister said that houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been built for three lakh families, benefiting 12 lakh people, while five lakh poor people have been beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and toilets have been built in four lakh houses of the state.

The state’s first dental college was also built under the BJP government, he said.

The Prime Minister said that in Gomati district alone, Rs 80 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of around 40,000 farmers, without any “cuts” or “donations”.

“Previously, the CPI(M) cadres controlled the police stations, while the BJP established the rule of law in the state,” he said.

Modi claimed that the BJP had liberated Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of ‘chanda’ (donations).

“Previously the condition of women in the state was miserable. Now they can walk out of their homes with their heads held high,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that as there is peace in Tripura, job opportunities are also increasing, as the left and the Congress have shattered the dreams of young people, forcing many to migrate.

“Your votes will keep the leftists out of power and ensure the continuation of a ‘dual engine’ government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said Tripura’s economy will benefit massively from the Centre’s Act East policy and soon become the gateway to South Asia -East.

“Works on the four-lane road from Agartala to Churaibari are underway at a rapid pace, while a new airport has been inaugurated in the state capital, while fiber optics have been laid throughout the ‘State for better internet and waterways services and rail connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh is getting stronger,’ he said.

Modi said the BJP government in the Center had increased the budget allocation for the North East several times.