‘Who is this?’ Donald Trump reminds Ron DeSantis of his previous plea





Former President Donald Trump continued his one-sided war with Ron DeSantis Friday night on Truth Social.

Captioning a photo featuring DeSantis, Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republican politicians, the president posed a seemingly rhetorical question about DeSantis’ smile: ‘Who’s that in the blue tie being so nice to the President of the United States? United while in the Oval Office?”

The Friday night flashback offers the latest reminder of Trump’s belief that ‘disloyal’ DeSantis sought his favor for endorsement and campaign help in the 2018 campaigns against Adam Putnam and Andrew Gillum, leveraging the relationship with the governor’s mansion.

The seemingly soft ribs in this post provide a contrast to more vocal attacks on the same platform in recent days, other TrumponTruth Social posts that included amplifying allegations that the governor was grooming high school girls with alcohol during his short pre-political stint as a college preparatory academy teacher.

Trump had taken nearly a week of attacks on DeSantis, with the latest barrage coming in early February when he took to his Truth Social account to slam DeSantis as a globalist and RINO (a Republican by name). only).

Prior to that, Trump released a video of then-Congressman DeSantis citing former House Speaker Paul Ryan as a role model, continuing a barrage of invective against the so-called globalist governor.

DeSantis struggled to respond in kind, taking the high road, an approach hailed by supporters of the conservative intelligentsia online.

So here’s what I would say about all of this. I understand you want controversy, DeSantis said at a press conference earlier this week. Id also just say this. I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden. This is how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.

What is clear is that despite DeSantis’ attempts to deviate, the former president continues to issue receipts from the time the then-congressman asked for his blessing.

There were tears streaming from his eyes,” Trump recently told Hugh Hewitt, once again recounting DeSantis’ emotional plea for support.

