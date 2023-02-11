Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, begins Macbeth in its haunting final monologue. That also seems to be the sentiment Boris Johnson is adopting about his long-promised tome on the works of William Shakespeare.

By the time the book finally comes out, almost a decade has probably passed since the former prime minister received an £88,000 advance from the eventual publisher of the book, originally titled Shakespeare: The Riddle of Genius.

Since that handsome payment in 2015, Johnson has re-signed with another publisher for an even bigger advance of around $510,000 for his political memoir. He is expected to write these memoirs first.

Boris Johnson’s book on William Shakespeare was originally due to be published in 2016.

The work on Shakespeare, originally slated for publication in 2016 to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the Bards’ death, has become an intriguing detail in Johnson’s ever-expanding earnings story. He has now earned nearly £5million since leaving office last September, on top of his MP salary of £84,144 a year.

He has made a lot of money from speeches, including 254,000 for a speech in Singapore at a blockchain technology conference, in which he reassured cryptocurrency pioneers that the audience was often mistakenly skeptical of new technology, such as in the early days of train travel, when some claimed that the rattling of tracks might cause sexual arousal.

Since then, he has even managed to improve his cash flow by receiving an advance on speeches in the United States that have yet to be given, an arrangement that has recently earned him around 2.5 million. New York-based agency Harry Walker, which paid the fees, would not comment on how often it had paid such an advance.

All of this means Johnson, who once described earning 250,000 seconds for writing a newspaper column as chicken feed, is fulfilling a promise he made to friends to put hay in the attic after he left. No. 10. The saga of his work on Shakespeare, however, remains unresolved. A spokesperson did not say when the book would be written. Hodder & Stoughton, the book’s publisher, confirmed Johnson was still under contract and no release date had been set.

In fact, industry insiders said the delay could end up working in favor of Hodder & Stoughtons. He worked with Johnson before he entered cabinet, first publishing his book on Winston Churchill, The Churchill Factor, before retaining it to write the work of Shakespeare. He was suspended once he became foreign minister under Theresa May.

The editor may prefer to work with Johnson during the less political phases of his roller coaster career. If he succeeds in making a widely expected political comeback, it means it could be many more years before his thoughts on Shakespeare’s life and times are in print. It is generally accepted that political memoirs are written immediately after leaving power.

The news comes amid renewed speculation about Johnson’s political plans, following the announcement by Nadine Dorries, one of his closest allies, that she will step down from one of the most secure Tory seats. Moving to the Dorriess Mid Bedfordshire constituency would virtually guarantee Johnson would be in parliament after the next election.

Johnson and his team continue to insist that he stand in the next election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, despite the fact that the Labor Party appears capable of overturning its majority of 7,210.

However, Johnson faces a series of political challenges before he is certain to have another tilt at the Tory leadership. His resignation honors list will likely lead to cronyism allegations, given that it contains the names of close allies and junior aides, with some close to the former prime minister saying it is much longer than similar lists produced by its predecessors.

The biggest threat to his chances comes in the spring, when he faces a public inquiry by the Privileges Committee, which is examining whether he misled MPs about what he knew about illegal Downing Street parties during the lock.