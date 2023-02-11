BBC and Hindenburg darts fail to hurt PM Modi

The Prime Minister did what those who trusted his integrity predicted he would do, which was to do nothing to save the business group.

SINGAPORE: A city-state that from the beginning opened its doors to the four corners of the world and prospered accordingly has become a crossroads of the information warfare of the 21st century. From there, alternate realities concocted by far greater powers spread to every corner of the globe, initially not in the form of press reports, but in the form of gossip that then fuels social media tsunamis. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the unenviable distinction of being the primary target on both sides in the ongoing Cold War 2.0 skirmishes. The two superpowers, China and the United States, operate freely in Singapore, a metropolis that was shaped into a global trading power by the genius of Lee Kuan Yew. In the case of China, only one channel, the one that is sanctioned, even sanctified, by the support of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) senior leadership, dares to expose its infowar talons publicly. In the case of the United States, very different centers of power are spreading their own ersatz version of the facts in multiple directions, using various channels. While those who put global security interests first enjoy the way India is being transformed by Prime Minister Modi, those whose family and friends feed off of the authoritarian superpower and its satellite powers and interests subsidiaries seek to bring down India’s image and resonance, including by generating vicious and rampant personal attacks on the country’s prime minister-elect.

Within the upper levels of the PRC, those used to judging international respect solely by GDP and other material indicators of success are unhappy that in Asia there is a serious challenge to the effort of the PCC to present its leadership as the rostrum of the Global South while making the PRC look like the best friend of the Global North. That challenger is Narendra Modi, and unlike the case of the CCP’s information warfare, the contest was not conducted on the basis of a well-funded and intensely researched trajectory of influence, but solely on the basis of the firmly held beliefs of Modis that are regularly translated into policies. Across the globe, whether in Europe, the United States, Russia or the GCC and the booming continents of South America and Africa, the recognition of India’s centrality in computing global geopolitics has not been welcomed by Sino-Wahhabis. Alliance. It is a partnership of convenience between political and religious extremists in a joint effort to curb the trajectories of moderates. The international diplomacy carried out on both sides shows the reality of the Sino-Wahhabi alliance as well as their fellow travelers and sleeper cells in multiple media, academics and politicians, whose objective is to seek to characterize a country where the population of religious minorities has risen to 230 million as being marked by pogroms against this very important component of national life. Interestingly, such misperceptions are being spread through megaphones in online and offline outlets by infowarriors from countries where minorities suffer intense discrimination and the population is falling, be it Tibetans, Uyghurs or Mongols in the PRC or Hindus and Christians in Pakistan, the two most implacable infowarriors against India.

Mathematics is of little concern to the often unwitting agents of disinformation spread by this extremist-authoritarian alliance about India and its prime minister. The BBC, which originated as the Voice of Empire which after decolonization turned into a nanny serving the interests of the former imperial power by berating newly independent countries for not doing what Nanny thought be best for children (i.e. decolonized countries) follow. No wonder ex-colonial leaders with a mind of their own are never BBC favourites. His most recent production on India presents an effort to vilify the country as a cauldron of hate into which minorities risk disappearing. The BBC documentary in question would have sunk without a trace had it not been for an overzealous Lutyens area official bringing global attention to the documentary in question by blocking its viewing in India. After watching both segments, it would have been clear to anyone outside the Lutyens area that the BBC’s production of Modi was an outright effort to defame a country and the person its constituents chose to lead it in two successive general elections. This is not the first time that an overreaction from the authorities has played into the hands of India’s enemies in the information war that is raging across the world over a country that is in going from becoming the third superpower by 2029, thus giving democracies a significant advantage over authoritarians in Cold War 2.0. However, despite this faux pas, the aftermath of the BBC’s attempt to damage India’s image has become insignificant. It was to be expected that opposition parties in India would try to leverage the contrived controversy to their advantage. The Congress Party, in particular, is not used to being out of power for too long nationally, and so is doing its utmost to try to rekindle a fire that had long been extinguished. following ten years of official tenure led by Congress. investigations and multiple court verdicts affirming that Prime Minister Modi, as chief minister of Gujarat, was innocent of any complicity in the tragic events that unfolded in this state, starting with the burning fire of almost sixty pilgrims returning by train from Ayodhya. The Congress Party leadership will have to do better than that if it is to hope to get a 2004 style upset in 2024.

A Track & Trace of those behind the BBC documentary on India would show the Sino-Wahhabi links of its main protagonists, some of whom have been revealed in The Sunday Guardian, which is why the publication is repeatedly vilified by the Alliance of Extremes through its nests of facilitators around the world. Almost immediately after the effort to revive a false narrative involving Prime Minister Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots which failed to take off, the Hindenburg Report listed the charges against the Adani group. The amount of short sellers’ financial profits behind the report is unknown. What became clear from the start of an orchestrated global media frenzy over a report by a little-known operator was that the target of the media frenzy, if not the report itself, was not Adani Enterprises but the Prime Minister of India. His reputation for cleanliness was an important factor in the public’s trust in Narendra Modi, and it was this reputation that those who widely publicized Hindenburg’s findings sought to smear. Fueled by false reports that Prime Minister Modi had a deeper connection to the Adani Group than any chief minister or prime minister has with a leading Indian business group that is a global player, the Conspirators waited and waited and waited for Prime Minister Modi to launch an effort to extricate the group from the turmoil its equity had been plunged into by the media storm that followed the Hindenburg report. Instead, the prime minister did what those who trusted his integrity had predicted as early as January 24 he would do, which was to do nothing to save the business group. If Prime Minister Modi had lifted a finger to help the Adani Group, little of the turmoil he has been through since January 24 would have happened. Internationally, it has become clear that the many stories and memes about Prime Minister Modi being a supporter of the Adani Group are untrue.

No matter how encouraging the reports on China’s economic recovery and business opportunities there are by sections of the international media in which the interests of the PRC are embedded, the decoupling of businesses from the PRC has become inevitable due to of the reality of the cold. War 2.0. It is the fear that India will become the default option for investors fleeing the PRC that is driving efforts to portray the country as a banana republic with tainted institutions. By Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Hands Off approach to Adani’s stock market imbroglio, global investors are beginning to understand that the Indian government is indeed a neutral arbiter and not what the media hostile to around the world have sought to portray.

The sooner all parties unite to ensure that Parliament functions in a way that benefits the people of this country, the sooner political grandstanding will be replaced by the pursuit of performance, and by solving the problems that concern the citizens, the sooner India will achieve superpower status. . There will be more poison darts in the future after the BBC documentary seeking to link Prime Minister Modi to the Gujarat riots and the global media frenzy seeking to link an uninvolved Prime Minister’s Office to the growth of the Adani Group, a business venture that flourished even during the UPA period. Such calumnies are among the obstacles placed in the way of a rising power by another power concerned that its primacy not be called into question.