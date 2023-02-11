Politics
Strive to build a strong country and the only correct path for national rejuvenation Study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Speak of understanding
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 11 Topic: Strive to build a strong country and the only correct path for national rejuvenation Study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era and the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party Chinese
Gao Lei and Wang Mingyu, Xinhua News Agency reporters
“Modernization with Chinese characteristics is a major achievement that our party has brought people of all ethnic groups across the country to achieve through untold hardship and enormous cost in long-term exploration and practice. We must cherish it. , persist in it and continue to extend and deepen it.
During the seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and in the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by members, alternate members and key leading cadres at provincial and ministerial levels of the recently joined the Central Committee, the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping led the students to deep thought and in-depth discussion.
The trainees unanimously said that modernization with Chinese characteristics is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct way to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation. We will further unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a solid job in the work of the region, department and of unity, and unswervingly follow this one correct path.
It’s up to the Communist Party to do things right in China.
General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out at the opening ceremony of the seminar that the leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, the future and destiny of modernization with Chinese characteristics, and the success or ultimate failure.
“General Secretary Xi Jinping comprehensively reviewed the arduous journey of long-term exploration of the Chinese nation and the practice of the path of modernization, as well as the main achievements of the party leading the people in the exploration. This makes us more clearly aware that only by adhering to the general leadership of the party can we unite the whole country. Only with the mighty power of the people can modernization with Chinese characteristics be stable and far-reaching. Wang Zhengpu, member of the Central Committee and governor of Hebei Province, said that we must faithfully uphold the two establishments and resolutely carry out the two postures to firmly grasp China. The foundation and source, root and soul of modernization with Chinese characteristics, unswervingly penetrate the party leadership in all areas and the whole process of promoting modernization with Chinese characteristics, and ensure that all enterprises are going in the right direction.
Modernization is not a multiple-choice question. The diversity of historical conditions determines the diversity of development paths chosen by countries.
At the opening ceremony of the seminar, General Secretary Xi Jinping further explained the Chinese characteristics of the five aspects of modernization with Chinese characteristics and pointed out a broad path for building a modern socialist power comprehensively and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This path is in line with Chinese reality, showing a new image different from the Western modernization model, and it is a whole new form of human civilization.
“What is modernization with Chinese characteristics, what does it do, how to do it, and how is the path of modernization with Chinese characteristics right, feasible, stable and well done. General Secretary Xi Jinping explained these important issues very thoroughly and taught us comprehensively. It is very important to fully grasp and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Han Jun, Central Committee Member and Governor of Jilin Province, said modernization with Chinese characteristics is a vast scientific and technological revolution, an industrial revolution and a profound ideological revolution, social revolution, we must deeply understand the theoretical system of modernization with Chinese characteristics, learn and understand the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech in combination with practice, design a roadmap and construction plan for the const comprehensive ruction of a new modernized socialist Jilin in the process of China-modernizing the style and promoting the continuous realization of the comprehensive revitalization of Jilin. new breakthrough.
In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed from a methodological point of view that to promote modernization with Chinese characteristics, we must properly handle “high-level design and practical exploration, strategy and strategy, l integrity and innovation, efficiency and fairness, vitality and order, autonomy and self-improvement, and openness to the outside world.
“These six groups of relationships fully embody systematic thinking and dialectical thinking. They are the summary and sublimation of ten years of living practice in the governance of the country in the new era. These are science-based and actionable strategies to strengthen the country. Yu Aihua, alternate member of the Central Committee and secretary of the Hefei Municipal Party Committee, said to better understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, strengthen systematic thinking, make comprehensive planning and progress. coordinated, continue to take high-quality measures. development as the main task and overall goal, fully and accurately implement the new concept of development, comprehensively shape the new advantages of innovation-driven development, and accelerate construction Upgrade the industrial system, better coordinate the development and security and strive to ensure that Hefei contribution to the realization of modernization with Chinese characteristics.
The greater the cause, the more difficult it is and the heavier it is to know.
General Secretary Xi Jinping demands that we strengthen our sense of urgency, adhere to fundamental thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for rainy days, dare to fight, we are good at fighting and open new horizons for career development through tenacious struggle.
“The military struggle is an important aspect of a great struggle.” Xu Xisheng, member of the Central Committee, deputy political commissar of the Southern Theater Command and political commissar of the Air Force of the Southern Theater Command, said it is a comprehensive strategy to achieve the goal of the centenary struggle. of the army and accelerate the transformation of the people’s army into a world-class army. Strategic requirements for building a modern socialist country. As a soldier of the new era, we must adhere to the only fundamental standard of combat efficiency, focus all our energy on combat and work hard on combat, accelerate the improvement of victory capabilities, strengthen the use normal and diversified military forces, wage military struggles firmly and flexibly, and resolutely uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests provide strong support for the solid advancement of modernization with Chinese characteristics.
General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed, “To promote modernization with Chinese characteristics, we must do a good job in the first year. The students unanimously expressed that they will unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the center, boldly explore, work hard and do good work. At present, various tasks are being implemented, and we will take advantage of the situation to show new achievements and make new breakthroughs on the new path of comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.
