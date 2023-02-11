Trump team hands over laptop and additional classified documents months after infamous Mar-a-Lago raid





After years of Republicans talking about Hunter Bidens laptop containing suspicious communications and business details potentially implicating President Biden, Democrats now have the opportunity to talk about a laptop belonging to an aide to the former President Trump. The laptop was handed over to authorities amid a search for classified information.

While Bidens’ laptop was reportedly given to an electronics repair shop and then given to Congress and the media, Trump officials voluntarily gave the aides laptop to federal investigators, a source said Friday. at the Associated Press.

Trump’s legal teams hand over the laptop and additional items containing classified marks is the latest development in a months-long whirlwind of classified documents that have now implicated President Biden, Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. .

President Biden is currently under federal investigation for his handling of classified documents after they were discovered at Biden’s residence in Delaware as well as his private office at a think tank in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, depart Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, NY ((AP Photo/Patrick Semansky))

On January 12, White House attorney Richard Sauber found classified documents in the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington. Classified documents were also found inside the house.

Months earlier, documents with classified marks were also found at Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

The FBI searched two of Biden’s residences in Delaware, which found classified documents dating from the Obama administration and Biden’s time in the Senate in several unsecured areas.

The New York Post reported that some documents in an open box labeled “important documents + photos” were also seen on a table at Biden’s home in a photo found on Hunter Bidens laptop from before he was president.

Biden said he had “no regrets” about how he handled the classified documents and defended his decision not to reveal their discovery, less than a week before the midterm elections.

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets,” Biden said in California. “I am what the lawyers told me they wanted me to do. That’s exactly what I was doing.”

“There’s no there, there,” he added at the time.

Biden also said, “We have discovered that a handful of documents have been misplaced. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Department of Justice. We have cooperated fully and look forward to resolving this issue quickly.”

On January 12, Biden again commented on the discovery, saying the documents were safely locked away in his garage next to his prized Corvette.

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, it’s not like it’s sitting on the street,” Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

Joe Biden smiles from the front seat of his Corvette Stingray in a 2020 video campaign aimed at revitalizing America’s auto industry. (Joe Biden 2020)

The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to investigate the documents.

Biden did not address the discovery during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Justice Department has also appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump after hundreds of documents marked as classified were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

FBI agents served a search warrant on the property in August, when they recovered approximately 100 classified documents, including documents classified at the top secret level.

Former President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during election night at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. ((Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty Images))

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is seen in the aerial view in Palm Beach, Florida on August 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Prosecutors are investigating whether Trump acted deliberately to preserve the documents or whether he or other officials acted to obstruct their investigation.

Additional pages with classified marks were found and turned over to the Justice Department during another search of the property several weeks ago, which was overseen by Trump’s legal team.

Trump’s legal team is cooperating with investigators to search for any other classified documents that may not yet have been found.

This image contained in a filing filed by the Department of Justice on August 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the FBI’s August 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump. . (Department of Justice via AP)

The home of former Vice President Mike Pence in Indiana is seen from above as a police vehicle is seen in the driveway, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (NewsNation)

Separately, the FBI on Friday conducted a search of Pences’ personal home in Indiana, where officers found a single document with classified marks. The search was triggered after lawyers for Pences voluntarily searched the estate and found sensitive documents last month.

Fox News Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

