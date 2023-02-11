Trump lawyers turn over more classified documents to Justice Department – ​​Rolling Stone





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump turned over more documents marked classified to federal prosecutors in December and January, CNN reports, as part of an investigation into whether Trump mishandled sensitive government records.

In December, Trump’s legal team found pages marked as classified while going through boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to the report. While his attorneys were turning over the material to the Justice Department, an aide to Trump (who works for Save America PAC) had previously copied those same pages onto a laptop and USB drive — the aide apparently didn’t realize that they were classified. In January, the laptop, which belonged to the assistant, and the USB key were given to the investigators.

Among the previously undisclosed transfers was an empty folder marked “Classified Evening Briefing,” sources told CNN.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed to the position in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges stemming from Justice Department investigations should be brought against Donald Trump. At the time, Garland announced that Smith would “lead the investigation into classified documents and other presidential records and the possible obstruction of that investigation.”

More classified documents were revealed during a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home earlier on Friday. The search came after an aide found a dozen classified documents at the former Indiana vice president’s home last month.

Classified documents were also recently discovered at the home and former office of President Joe Biden. The search was conducted with the “full support and cooperation” of the president, according to his attorney Bob Bauer, and yielded no new material. Tendency

In August, Justice Department August recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, including troves of classified and top-secret documents. Trump claimed that some documents seized by the Justice Department from his Mar-a-Lago estate are both personal property and subject to executive privilege, an argument the Justice Department said Trump “logically cannot assert”, according to a report from New York. Time.

Pence recently received a subpoena from Smith, who is also investigating Trump and his role on January 6, 2021 after he lost his re-election bid.

