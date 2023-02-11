BSI KUR Recipients Reach Hundreds of Millions, Jokowi: Be Careful, Management Must Have Records » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and Analysis

President Joko Widodo with SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Acting State Secretariat Minister Pratikno. Aceh Governor Achmad Marzuki and BSI Senior Director Hery Gunardi during the launch of Digital Farmer Card and BSI KUR at PIM Field Complex, Dewantara District, North Aceh Regency, Aceh Province on Friday (10 /2/2023).

President Jokowi handed out farmer cards to farmers and handed out the KUR BSI to business actors in North Aceh.

President Jokowi also reminded KUR beneficiaries to make good use of this business capital and to record expenses properly.

Mr. Nasir, a KUR beneficiary who owns a car paint shop, had the opportunity to speak to President Jokowi about his business.

He received additional business loans from BSI as he was able to pay the installments to BSI well, so he was instructed by BSI to secure additional capital of IDR 400 million from BSI.

So far, Nasir has successfully advanced his business management as he is productive in handling management records. So that he can evaluate and find out if there are errors in the income registers per day or per month.

Nasir is exemplary, the management must have records, whether daily or monthly records, it is important. If daily or monthly records are good, we can learn from management mistakes, Jokowi said.

Jokowi informed all KUR beneficiaries that novice businessmen do not need to have large capital. Starting with a small capital will also be successful if it is consistent and productive.

The right thing is to go to class. For the roots to be strong, how can I say this, because I have been through this. In the past, I first took 10 million, then increased to 20 million, slowly, he said

Jokowi also reminded KUR grantees to be careful in using the funding they received from BSI. The president recalled that the financing must be used for productive and non-consuming enterprises.

Funding at BSI can be up to IDR 500 million as long as business is smooth and payments are smooth. Be careful when using it, don’t buy a car, be careful. After 6 months of dashing, the car was towed. Funding needs to be really disciplined and needs to be prepared monthly for installments. If you have such funding, don’t be in a rush to seek pleasure, he said.

Meanwhile, BSI Senior Director Hery Gunardi hopes the distribution can further improve the living standards and well-being of Acehnese people.

BSI is committed to continuing to help the people of Aceh improve and keep the wheels of the economy working, especially in the MSME sector, to raise their standard of living. One of them is through the distribution of KUR, which Alhamdulillah continues to increase every year both in terms of distribution and number of beneficiaries, Hery said.

In Aceh province, Hery said, BSI has a positive track record in delivering one of the government’s stimulus packages to the MSME sector.

Until December 2022, the distribution of KUR BSI Region I Aceh reached IDR 2.79 trillion, an increase of IDR 1.19 trillion on an annual basis. The number of KUR recipients also increased from 30,943 customers in 2021 to 39,872 customers at the end of 2022, i.e. 8,929 additional customers.

Hery said that as the largest Islamic bank, BSI will continue to strive to provide solutions for the people of Aceh by becoming financial, spiritual and social friends.

BSI has become an integral part of the people of Aceh. Together, we must be able to pull Aceh out of the poverty trap and bring fresh air for the progress of this province, he concluded.

In terms of performance, BSI Regional I Aceh showed a positive score throughout 2022. In terms of assets, BSI Regional I Aceh grew by 11.98% on an annual basis to reach 18.32 trillion. rupees.

Meanwhile, Third Party Fund Raising (DPK) increased by 10.45% on an annual basis to IDR 16.10 trillion and Funding increased by 15.19% on an annual basis to IDR 16.94 trillion. (RG)