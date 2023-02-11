Politics
BSI KUR Recipients Reach Hundreds of Millions, Jokowi: Be Careful, Management Must Have Records » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and Analysis
President Joko Widodo with SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Acting State Secretariat Minister Pratikno. Aceh Governor Achmad Marzuki and BSI Senior Director Hery Gunardi during the launch of Digital Farmer Card and BSI KUR at PIM Field Complex, Dewantara District, North Aceh Regency, Aceh Province on Friday (10 /2/2023).
DIALEKSIS.COM | Lhokseumawe- President Jokowi handed out farmer cards to farmers and handed out the KUR BSI to business actors in North Aceh.
President Jokowi also reminded KUR beneficiaries to make good use of this business capital and to record expenses properly.
Mr. Nasir, a KUR beneficiary who owns a car paint shop, had the opportunity to speak to President Jokowi about his business.
He received additional business loans from BSI as he was able to pay the installments to BSI well, so he was instructed by BSI to secure additional capital of IDR 400 million from BSI.
So far, Nasir has successfully advanced his business management as he is productive in handling management records. So that he can evaluate and find out if there are errors in the income registers per day or per month.
Nasir is exemplary, the management must have records, whether daily or monthly records, it is important. If daily or monthly records are good, we can learn from management mistakes, Jokowi said.
Jokowi informed all KUR beneficiaries that novice businessmen do not need to have large capital. Starting with a small capital will also be successful if it is consistent and productive.
The right thing is to go to class. For the roots to be strong, how can I say this, because I have been through this. In the past, I first took 10 million, then increased to 20 million, slowly, he said
Jokowi also reminded KUR grantees to be careful in using the funding they received from BSI. The president recalled that the financing must be used for productive and non-consuming enterprises.
Funding at BSI can be up to IDR 500 million as long as business is smooth and payments are smooth. Be careful when using it, don’t buy a car, be careful. After 6 months of dashing, the car was towed. Funding needs to be really disciplined and needs to be prepared monthly for installments. If you have such funding, don’t be in a rush to seek pleasure, he said.
Meanwhile, BSI Senior Director Hery Gunardi hopes the distribution can further improve the living standards and well-being of Acehnese people.
BSI is committed to continuing to help the people of Aceh improve and keep the wheels of the economy working, especially in the MSME sector, to raise their standard of living. One of them is through the distribution of KUR, which Alhamdulillah continues to increase every year both in terms of distribution and number of beneficiaries, Hery said.
In Aceh province, Hery said, BSI has a positive track record in delivering one of the government’s stimulus packages to the MSME sector.
Until December 2022, the distribution of KUR BSI Region I Aceh reached IDR 2.79 trillion, an increase of IDR 1.19 trillion on an annual basis. The number of KUR recipients also increased from 30,943 customers in 2021 to 39,872 customers at the end of 2022, i.e. 8,929 additional customers.
Hery said that as the largest Islamic bank, BSI will continue to strive to provide solutions for the people of Aceh by becoming financial, spiritual and social friends.
BSI has become an integral part of the people of Aceh. Together, we must be able to pull Aceh out of the poverty trap and bring fresh air for the progress of this province, he concluded.
In terms of performance, BSI Regional I Aceh showed a positive score throughout 2022. In terms of assets, BSI Regional I Aceh grew by 11.98% on an annual basis to reach 18.32 trillion. rupees.
Meanwhile, Third Party Fund Raising (DPK) increased by 10.45% on an annual basis to IDR 16.10 trillion and Funding increased by 15.19% on an annual basis to IDR 16.94 trillion. (RG)
|
Sources
2/ https://dialeksis.com/aceh/penerima-kur-bsi-capai-ratusan-juta-jokowi-hati-hati-manajemen-harus-ada-pencatatan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BSI KUR Recipients Reach Hundreds of Millions, Jokowi: Be Careful, Management Must Have Records » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and Analysis
- Hollywood producer convicted of prostitution ring supplying ‘well-known’ clients
- The powerful symbolism of a Creole skirt
- Shockers Sweep UTA – Wichita State Athletics
- Trump lawyers turn over more classified documents to Justice Department – Rolling Stone
- ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Interview with Lamar Johnson – Deadline
- Pamela Anderson adopts her natural look | Entertainment
- google bard ai: AI wars begin: Google employees say BardAI launch was ‘hurried’ and ‘failed’
- Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements to exit ASM framework from next week
- Hailey Bieber enjoys a romantic dinner with husband Justin in Hollywood
- Collina Strada opens New York Fashion Week with animal transformations
- New locally owned cybersecurity firm could help Tampa’s tech boom reach new heights