OPINION – Andrew Hsias’ visit to Beijing and its implications

The visit of Andrew Hsia, Vice Chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT), to Beijing and his meeting with Wang Huning, member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and expected new Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee ( CPPCC), on February 10, had important implications for the development of cross-Strait relations.

According to Xinhua News, Wang Huning first represented CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC central leadership to express Chinese New Year’s best wishes to Hsia with a diplomatic remark and gesture to the KMT side.

Second, Wang said the CCP will fully implement the spirit of the 20e National Party Congress and the overall directional plan on how to resolve the Taiwan issue in the new era.

In addition, according to Wang, the mainland will fully implement the important directive and spirit of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping to promote the peaceful development of the two straits and promote their exchanges and cooperation. The objectives are to establish solidarity with Taiwanese comrades and to create enterprises for national reunification and Chinese rebirth.

Wang added that Taiwan independence is incompatible with peace and contrary to the welfare of Taiwan comrades. The urgent task for the two straits, according to Wang, is to resume normal exchanges and interactions, a common aspiration of people on both sides.

Wang stressed that no one would outdo the two sides in attaching immense importance to peace, calm and the desire to live a good life. As such, there is a very strong and common demand from both sides to resume normal interactions between the mainland and Taiwan. The Chinese government, Wang said, supports more Taiwanese comrades to participate in the process of building Chinese modernization, promote the development of Chinese rejuvenation, and share the fruits of the mainland’s development experiences and the glory of rejuvenation. Chinese.

Wang Huning also stressed that the CPC and the KMT should go further in consolidating and insisting on the principle of the 1992 consensus, persisting in the principle of opposing Taiwan independence, deepening political mutual trust , maintaining positive mutual action, enhancing mutual cooperation and interaction, and opposing interference from outside elements. The CPC and the KMT should uphold the peaceful development of the two straits, bring welfare and promote Chinese rebirth. The Chinese Renaissance, for Wang, is an irreversible historical process. Various mainland nationalities worked together to bring about Chinese rejuvenation. Wang said Andrew Hsia’s visit should allow him to fully feel the confidence and energies of mainland Chinese people and witness the bright future and development prospects of the mainland. .

In response to Wang’s remarks, Hsia expressed his gratitude for General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory note. Hsia pointed out that as sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, the people of Taiwan and the mainland hope that the KMT and the CPC will persist in upholding the principle of the 1992 consensus and opposing the independence of Taiwan, and that the two sides will promote mutual cooperation. communication, strengthen collaboration and promote peace and stability between the two straits.

The KMT also released a report saying that Hsias’ visit reminded us of a groundbreaking visit by KMT Chairman Lien Chan eighteen years ago in 2005, when the two Straits had strained relations, a remark implying that Hsia himself had visited China in 2023 during which relations between the mainland and Taiwan remained strained. After Lien Chan’s visit in 2005, the two sides had regular meetings of their heads responsible for cross-strait affairs, leading to the successful meeting between Ma Ying-jeou and Xi Jinping. These meetings, according to Hsia, testified not only to the correctness and importance of the KMT’s cross-strait policy, but also to the significant achievements of the KMT-CPC.

Andrew Hsia also said that based on past experiences, if the two sides can continue to exchange and dialogue, accumulate mutual trust, use wisdom to resolve disputes, use tolerance to seek consensus and maintain cross-strait peace as important goals, then all the problems would not be so difficult to solve.

In response to Hsias’ visit, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on the night of Feb. 10 that exchanges and mutual interactions between the mainland and Taiwan should be based on rationality, equality, mutual respect, practical communications, mutual understanding and a desire to resolve divergent differences. The MAC called on the mainland to be more thoughtful, constructive and practical rather than adopting political propaganda as a means of excluding participation and the united front as a divisive tool. MAC also pointed out that if Beijing persists in political, military and economic coercion, it is contrary to the welfare of the Taiwanese people and can undermine regional peace. The MAC concluded that mutual communication should have no preconditions.

Similarly, Hsias’ visit to the mainland was criticized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which saw Wang Huning as the behind-the-scenes planner of Taiwan’s model of one country, two systems and the comprehensive plan to solve the problem of Taiwan in the new era. He argued that Hsia should earnestly reflect the mainstream views of Taiwanese society to mainland authorities rather than rehash the CCP’s united front remarks.

Objectively speaking, Andrew Hsias’ visit to the continent is politically significant.

Above all, it is the KMT’s first high-level visit to the mainland after three years of Covid-19 attack on the Greater China region. As such, Hsias’ visit is an icebreaker at a time when Covid-19 and its variants disappear, a move that signals the inevitable increase in human interaction across the two straits in the months to come.

Second, Hsia’s visit, as he hinted in his remarks to Beijing, came at a time when relations between the two Straits remain sour in part due to complications from an outside element. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in early August 2022 plunged the two straits into a new level of tension, although fortunately the mainland and Taiwanese sides handled the externally generated crisis well. The complex relationship between China and the United States and the tangled relationship between the United States and Taiwan have complicated Beijing-Taipei relations. When Wang Huning called on Hsias KMT to oppose outside intervention in the Taiwanese affair, he pointed to the heart of the problem in Beijing-Taipei relations, namely the complexities and US entanglement in the triangular policy. Beijing-Taipei-US relations.

Third, by analyzing Wang’s remarks, we can identify his emphasis on peace and cooperation between the two sides. As such, Mainland China is always keen to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully. Despite predictions by some US observers, including the military, that the mainland is likely to use military force to deal with Taiwan’s future, the reality is that so far mainland authorities continue to insist on using the Taiwanese model of one country, two systems to deal with Taiwan’s political culture. The crux of the matter is how to make the Taiwanese model more flexible, more adaptable to the needs of the Taiwanese people, and perhaps more federal with more autonomy for Taiwan in order to achieve a win-win situation. If so, the role of KMT authorities, including Hsia and others, is to interact with mainland authorities and engage them more intensively in order to explore a mutually acceptable and peaceful solution. straits.

Fourth, the DPP’s response to Hsia’s visit remains uncompromising but critically simplistic. Any communication and interaction between Taiwanese people and their mainland counterparts is considered negative, counterproductive and falls into the trap of the united front. This attitude is not conducive to communications and dialogue between the two straits. If the DPP is to win more votes in the 2024 presidential election in Taiwan, it must explore and develop a more sophisticated policy towards the PRC rather than adopting an overly negative attitude towards the Taiwanese who can be an indispensable intermediary between the two straits.

Fifth, the mainland’s currently softer policy towards the KMT can perhaps be interpreted as a move to pave the way for the KMT to prepare for its mid-2023 to early 2024 presidential campaign. the candidate representing the KMT to participate in the presidential election, he will have to develop a sophisticated policy towards the mainland. Here, a golden opportunity for the KMT presidential candidate will arise if he or she can come up with a Taiwanese version of the Taiwanese model of one country, two systems. If this KMT version of Taiwan’s one country, two systems model is acceptable not only from the CCP side but also from the mainstream view in Taiwan, then the KMT’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election will be greatly improved. The challenge is how to draw this Taiwanese model of autonomy acceptable to all parties.

In conclusion, Andrew Hsias’ visit to Beijing is groundbreaking after three years of Covid-19 developing in the two straits. The KMT remains the only party that has enormous potential to discuss with mainland authorities how a Taiwanese model of one country, two systems can be designed, shaped and revised in a manner acceptable to all stakeholders, in especially the Taiwanese people. The CCP is currently keen to take a peaceful approach to handling Taiwan’s political future, reflecting that the current transition leading to Taiwan’s presidential election in early 2024 provides a golden opportunity for all parties to explore innovative solutions. and achievable to the political problem. Taiwan’s future. The complexities and uncertainties came, interestingly, from the United States and its politics. Since the KMT can talk not only to the CCP but also to the US authorities, the KMT think tank and its authorities are arguably important intermediaries and brokers in the complex relations between the Beijing-Taipei-US dialogue that hopefully will bring about a truly peaceful solution to Taiwan’s political future.