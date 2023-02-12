BBC chairman made major errors of judgment over Johnson loan, MPs say

Richard Sharp (left) and Boris Johnson

BBC chairman Richard Sharps’ position is increasingly under threat after MPs discovered he made significant errors of judgment in acting as a middleman for a loan for Boris Johnson.

A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to tell MPs about his role in facilitating the loan when he applied for the post of BBC chairman and said he should consider the impact his omissions will affect trust in the broadcaster.

They said his actions violated the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.

Mr Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial troubles , at the Cabinet Office.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he regretted not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth and apologized.

Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee backed his nomination, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the loan guarantee of 800,000.

In a strongly worded report, they have now suggested that Mr Sharp’s lack of clarity could damage the BBC.

Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that relationship material, were major errors. judgment, which undermines confidence in the public appointments process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions, MPs said.

The panel concluded: Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.

MPs also slammed Rishi Sunak and other senior ministers who had pointed to their 2021 decision to endorse Mr Sharp to defend the appointment since the loan broke, despite not being told the situation.

The fact that ministers cited the original report of this commission on the appointment of Mr Sharps as a defense of the process was followed, when we were not in full possession of all the facts that we should have had before us to arrive at our judgement, is highly unsatisfactory, MEPs said.

MPs said there was an unresolved issue as to why Cabinet Secretary Simon Case believed Mr Sharp had himself given financial advice to Mr Johnson and called the Cabinet Office to clear up the confusion.

Mr Sharp denied ever giving financial advice to the then Prime Minister, but was unable to explain the Cabinet Office’s decision to issue a memo to the Prime Minister advising him not to seek d further financial advice to Mr. Sharp given his impending decision. nomination for the chairmanship of the BBC, MPs said.

Mr Sharp was recalled to the committee on February 7 this year following revelations from the Sunday Times about his role in facilitating the loan for Mr Johnson.

He said Mr Blyth’s offer to help the then Prime Minister was made in September 2020 and he stressed the need to do things right.

After the recruitment process for the post of BBC chairman was launched, Mr Blyth contacted Mr Sharp to request an introduction from the Cabinet Secretary to ensure due process was followed.

Mr Sharp told MPs he had met Mr Johnson before going to see Mr Case and informed him that he would inform the Cabinet Secretary of Mr Blyth’s offer of financial assistance.

Mr. Sharp met with Mr. Case in December 2020, at which time he agreed to no longer participate in the financial support, in order to avoid any conflict of interest or perception of conflict given his candidacy, the report said.

Mr Sharp told MPs that as far as he was concerned, that meant the matter had been resolved.

In their new report, MPs said: Mr Sharp recognized the need to be open and transparent to facilitate an introduction from the then Prime Minister to Mr Blyth regarding the £800,000 loan guarantee and carried this to the attention of the Secretary to the Cabinet.

However, he did not apply the same standards of openness and candor in his decision not to disclose this information during the interview or to this committee during the pre-nomination hearing.

Acting DCMS Committee Chair Damian Green said: The public nominations process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell the nominating committee or our committee his involvement in facilitating a loan to Boris. Johnson.

Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said the BBC chairman appreciated that there was information the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing.

He regrets it and apologizes, the spokesperson said. It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and in believing that he was succeeding, that Mr. Sharp acted in good faith as he did.

Mr Sharp thought he had settled the problem by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the post of BBC Chairman, and so beyond Mr Blyth’s connection to Mr Case, he is removed from the case.

At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.

The spokesman said Mr Sharp was never involved in arranging a loan between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson and did not offer financial advice to the then Prime Minister.

Mr Sharp would like to apologize again to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused.

He is proud of the work the Board has done to bring about positive change at the BBC over the past two years and looks forward to continuing this work.

Mr Sharp is said to be eagerly awaiting the findings of the investigation led by Adam Heppinstall KC, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable, as it seriously calls into question the impartiality and independence which are so fundamental to trusting the BBC.

Tory cronyism is dragging the BBC down when we should be making it the cornerstone of our creative economy.