Asian countries push back Chinese demand
‘The Hill’ and other news agencies report that a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” was seen over Montana. The US government has confirmed the sighting. China responded to claims that it was theirs.
Jakarta calls Beijing a bluff.
Indonesia has decided to relaunch regional talks on China’s long-demanded code of conduct for the South China Sea. Will this force the new and adorable Xi Jinping to reveal his true colors?
Beijing is demanding that Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan give up their territorial rights to the South China Sea. But all have rejected his claim to historic ownership of the 3.5 million square kilometer waterway.
Today, China’s escalating military pressure is forcing traditionally non-aligned states in Southeast Asia to seek mutual and international support.
The situation in the South China Sea is far from stable, said Greg Poling, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Chinese vessels have regularly engaged in dangerous and progressive encounters with those of other states throughout 2022.
Now Jakarta has put Beijing in a position where it must either resign or shut up.
A two-day meeting of the powerful regional bloc the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) produced a statement saying China’s man-made island fortresses and aggressive behavior at sea have eroded trust, heightened tensions and can undermine peace, security and stability in the region.
But ASEAN ministers agreed to Beijing’s demands to resume talks on a decades-old proposal for a mutual code of conduct.
On the surface, Beijing is satisfied.
This helps China and ASEAN members to build trust, build consensus and achieve the goal of crisis management, conflict prevention and deepening practical maritime cooperation through the establishment of rules and regulations at an early date, Ding Duo of Chinas National Institute for South According to China Sea Studies.
Regional envoys, however, do not follow Beijing’s rules.
ASEAN has invoked universally accepted principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
China was one of the first to sign the UNCLOS treaty. And President Xi Jinping, stung by the growing international backlash against his wolf-warrior diplomatic belligerence, has begun to emphasize cooperation, convergence of interests and open regionalism.
But Beijing insists that international law does not apply to the East and South China Seas. Only his.
What comes next could force Indonesia and Vietnam to join the Philippines in appealing for international support.
Problem in the hood
Jakarta has committed 197 billion dollars to modernize its army.
Australia’s larger neighbor is in the advanced stages of securing 36 new F-15 Eagle fighters from the United States. This is in addition to an order for 42 Rafale fighters from France announced last year.
But the world’s fourth most populous nation has also begun to use its role as ASEAN’s leader to boost maritime cooperation with neighboring countries.
At least now ASEAN and China have a formal forum to defuse tensions in the resource-rich sea, says an editorial in the Jakarta Post.
Everyone loses if open and armed conflicts break out in the region, regardless of their military and economic power.
President Xi has proclaimed that the modernization of the People’s Liberation Armies must be completed by August 2029. He says only then can the nation’s rejuvenation be assured.
Despite this, Xi is also trying to convince the world that he is committed to a peaceful, highly complementary, mutually beneficial and win-win environment in Asia-Pacific. Under conditions.
China firmly opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, Cold War mentality, interference in other countries’ internal affairs and double standards, Xi told a briefing. Communist Party meeting at the end of last year.
The mixed messages worry Indonesia.
Although Xi has emphasized peace and rejected arbitrary use of force, Beijing’s assertiveness in the South China Sea has grown, according to University of China scholar Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat. Islam in Indonesia.
As for Indonesia, its relationship with Beijing will be tested by China’s increasing military might and Xi’s commitment to defending his country’s sovereignty and territories.
pushed to the limit
Earlier this year, Indonesia and Vietnam peacefully negotiated the mutual exploitation of a part of the South China Sea which lies in a kind of gray area under the definitions of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the United States. ‘UNCLOS.
This allows both countries to exploit local reserves of subsea natural gas.
Beijing, however, is angry.
The gas deposit straddles the southernmost limit of its ambiguous Nine Dash Line. That, says Beijing, means that all of its wealth of fish, minerals and fossil fuels belongs solely to China.
He responded by demanding a halt to the drilling and sent a massive coast guard vessel to patrol the waters north of Indonesia’s Natuna Islands.
But this is just one of Beijing’s acts of intimidation.
I won’t be embarrassed to say it, but our ability to operate patrols in our EEZ around Natuna can only last a few days, retired Indonesian general Andika Perkasa warned late last year.
But President Joko Widodo was willing to risk $208 billion in trade with Beijing by deploying warships to deal with Chinese incursions into the region and persist in the exploration deal with Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Beijing has continued to raise the bar.
Dozens of Chinese coastguards and hundreds of militia boats cruised the waterway daily, harassing Southeast Asian civilian and military vessels, CSIS analyst Poling said. But Southeast Asian governments, for the most part, (have) held their ground.
These incidents prompted the Philippines to rekindle its military ties with the United States. And this was recently extended to allow the return of American military forces to bases in the archipelago.
Although reluctant to strengthen relations with the United States, Hanoi has begun to fortify its own islands in the South China Sea.
Today, Jakarta sees its traditionally strictly non-aligned stance toward global diplomacy as perhaps no longer tenable.
Balance
Like the rest of ASEAN, Indonesia is reluctant to step into the spotlight on the world stage. But he finds himself with few choices.
Beyond ASEAN, Indonesia can also raise its profile by increasing collaboration with forces from friendly countries, writes academic Rakhmat.
Such security partnerships, including military exercises with the United States and France over the past two years, are the way forward to maintain regional security while emphasizing that Indonesia is a country adhering to a policy neutral, free and active foreigner.
Choosing sides, however, remains an unpopular notion.
I don’t think there’s a consensus that China is the adversary, Evan Laksmana of the Center on Asia and Globalization at the National University of Singapore told the South China Morning Post.
Some would see China as a nuisance. You will still find those who will say that China remains the most important economic partner.
But that position is becoming increasingly indefensible as China’s harassment of Indonesian civilian and military vessels intensifies.
General Andika Perkasa, who resigned as Indonesian military commander last month, said he would like to see improvised links with the India-Australia-Japan-US security partnership (the so-called Quad).
This brings its own problems.
Indonesia should lead ASEAN in strengthening and deepening ASEAN cooperation in multiple sectors to increase its resilience against external influence, said Muhammad Rifqi Daneswara, an analyst at the Institute. Indonesian for Advanced International Studies.
But the fractured voice of associations also risks being ignored, he adds.
Western countries are increasingly trying to counter Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region using Quad and AUKUS, instead of working with ASEAN.
