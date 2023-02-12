Prime Minister Modi calls Jaffna cultural center signifies close cooperation between India and Sri Lanka









YEARS |

Update: February 12, 2023 01:27 EAST

New Delhi [India]Feb. 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the Jaffna Cultural Center, which was inaugurated on Saturday, an “important initiative” signifying the close cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister who laid the foundation stone of the Jaffna Cultural Center in 2015, shared some photos from this special visit.

“The Jaffna Cultural Center is an important initiative signifying the close cultural cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. It will benefit many people. The august presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made the program even more special. @RW_UNP”, tweeted PM Modi while acknowledging the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the occasion.

“I will never forget my special visit to Jaffna in 2015, where I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of the Jaffna Cultural Center,” Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Center in 2015.

PM Modi also shared some photos from this special visit on Twitter.

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted: “The iconic Jaffna Cultural Center was dedicated to the people today in the gracious presence of HE President @RW_UNP, Minister @Murugan_MOS, High Commissioner, Honorable Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Douglas Devananda, Kadar Masthan, several MPs & dignitaries from all walks of life.”

The Jaffna Cultural Center, built with grants from the Indian government, was dedicated to the people of Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister L Murugan during the inauguration of the Jaffna Cultural Center announced a special financial aid program for 100 students of Jaffna University, who belong to economically disadvantaged families.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was present on the occasion, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the Jaffna Cultural Center a “major project” between the two nations.

While sharing glimpses of the inauguration of the Jaffna Cultural Center on Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, “The iconic Jaffna Cultural Center was dedicated to the people today in the presence courtesy of President HE @RW_UNP, Minister @Murugan_MOS, High Commissioner, Honorable Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Douglas Devananda, Kadar Masthan, several MPs and dignitaries from all walks of life.”

In another tweet, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote: “HE @RW_UNP thanked Prime Minister @narendramodi for the Center and stressed that JCC is a major project between the two countries. Minister @Murugan_MOS announced a special financial aid program for 100 students at @uojofficial from economically backward families. He further said, “A colorful cultural spectacle projected the diversity and richness of Sri Lanka’s culture.”

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, while dedicating the Jaffna Cultural Center, built with an Indian grant, to the people of Sri Lanka, called the center a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated the efforts made by the government Indian.

Located next to the iconic Jaffna Public Library, the Jaffna Cultural Center will be the tallest building in Jaffna City. The Jaffna Cultural Center is a “magnificent example” of India-Sri Lanka development partnership, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in the press release.

It was conceived as a reconciliation project aimed primarily at expanding cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern Province, according to the press release. The center is equipped with multiple facilities such as a two-story museum, an advanced theater-style auditorium that can accommodate over 600 people, an 11-story learning tower, and a public plaza that could also serve as an amphitheater. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-calls-jaffna-cultural-centre-signifies-close-cooperation-between-india-sri-lanka20230212012757 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos