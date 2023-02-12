People vs Donald Trump review: Mark Pomerantz hits Manhattan DA | Books





Mark Pomerantz is a well-accredited former federal prosecutor. As a young man, he clerked for a Supreme Court justice and helped send mob boss John Gotti to prison. He did internships in corporate law. In 2021, he leaves retirement to join the investigation of Donald Trump by the Manhattan prosecutor. Pomerantz’s time with the DA was substantial but controversial.

In the summer of 2021, he helped issue a tax evasion indictment against the Trump Organization and Alan Weisselberg, its chief financial officer. At the time, Cy Vance Jr, the son of Secretary of State Jimmy Carters, was serving as the Manhattan District Attorney. Pomerantz also interviewed Trump fanboy-turned-convicted enemy Michael Cohen, pored over documents and called for the former president to be indicted on racketeering charges.

For Pomerantz, nailing Trump for his silent payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims an affair Trump denies, hasn’t been successful. But this pursuit route was a zombie affair that wouldn’t die. Still not: A Manhattan grand jury is hearing evidence again.

Pomerantz viewed Trump as a criminal mastermind aided by minions and enforcers. He believed the charges should be aligned with the seriousness of the crimes. But as Pomerantz now writes repeatedly in his memoirs, Alvin Bragg, elected district attorney in November 2021, did not want to take action against Trump. At the start of 2022, Bragg was balking. In March, Pomerantz resigned and disclosed his resignation letter.

I believe Donald Trump is guilty of numerous criminal violations of criminal lawMark Pomerantz

I believe Donald Trump is guilty of numerous criminal violations of criminal law, Pomerantz fumed. I fear your decision means Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes.

Now comes the brief, People vs Donald Trump: An Inside Account. It’s a 300-page exercise in settling scores and contempt. Pomerantz hates Trump and holds Bragg in lower regard. He equates the former president with Gotti and practically dismisses the DA as a progressive politician, not a true crime fighter.

In a city forever plagued by crime and political fights over it, Braggs’ time as DA proved controversial: on guns, trespassing, turnstile jumping, marijuana and, yeah , the men at the raclette.

Bragg is African American. This week, a group of senior black officials protested the Pomerantz attacks. In response, Pomerantz called Bragg respected, courageous, ethical and thoughtful, but said: I disagreed with him on the decision he made in the Trump case.

In his resignation letter, Pomerantz wrote: I have worked too hard as a lawyer, and for too long, now to become a passive participant in what I believe to be a grave failure of justice.

Trump, he writes now, always seemed to be one step ahead of the law. It may conjure up images of Road Runner and Wile E Coyote, but Pomerantz is serious. In my career as a lawyer, I had met only one other person who touched on all of these bases: John Gotti, the head of the Gambino organized crime family.

The Goodfellas vibe is an integral part of Trumpworld. In The Devils Bargain, in 2017, Joshua Green recounted how Trump ripped into Paul Manafort, his then-campaign manager, shouting: You treat me like a baby! Am I like a baby to you Am I a fucking baby, Paul? It was if Trump was channeling Joe Pesci.

Looking back, Pomerantz concludes that the US Department of Justice is in a better position to handle an overall financial investigation of Trump than the Manhattan DA. Again, Attorney General Merrick Garland has a lot to do. An insurrection is a lot.

Pomerantz’s book elicited strong reactions. Trump is furious, of course. On Truth Social he wrote: Crooked Hillary Clintons lawyer [Pomerantz says he has never met her], radically disturbed Mark Pomerantz, conducted the bogus investigation of me and my company at the Manhattan prosecutors office and resigned because DA Bragg, rightly, wanted to drop the weak and fatally flawed case. This is shameful conduct on Pomerantz’s part, especially since, as always, I did nothing wrong!

Really?

In December, a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization on 17 counts of tax evasion and the judge fined $1.6 million. Alan Weisselberg pleaded guilty and testified against his employer. Trump and three of his children Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric are charged in a $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James on fraud charges. This case will go to trial in October 2023, months before the presidential primary. Sooner than that, it will be the E Jean Carroll trial, for alleged defamation and a rape allegation that Trump denies.

Alvin Bragg talks to reporters. Photography: Kristin Callahan/Rex/Shutterstock

Significantly, state prosecutors say Pomerantz may have crossed an ethical line.

By writing and publishing a book in the midst of an ongoing case, the author upsets the standards and ethics of the conduct of prosecutions and is potentially in violation of New York criminal law, J Anthony Jordan, President of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, announced.

Bragg accused Pomerantz of breaching a confidentiality agreement. Pomerantz is rebellious. I am confident that this book will not prejudge any investigation or prosecution of Donald Trump, he states on the page. No formal ethics complaints have emerged.

Pomerantz also offers a window on the personalities who crossed his path. Cohen gets a lot of attention. Pomerantz praises the former Trump fixer for his cooperation, but reiterates that Cohen pleaded guilty to perjury.

His conduct left Pomerantz shaking his head. Cohen’s taste for publicity might be unsettling. So was his Oval Office one-on-one with Trump over the payment to Daniels. Pomerantz was disgusted. Trump and Cohen, he writes, have defiled America’s Holy of Holies, its sanctum sanctorum.

No harm, no fault. Cohens’ attorney, Lanny Davis, said: Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate with DA Bragg and his team, speaking truth to power as he always has. On Wednesday, Cohen met with the Manhattan district attorney for the 15th time. Pomerantz is gone. Show must go on.

