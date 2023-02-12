Survivors still found as quake death toll tops 28,000

LATAKIA, Syria (AP) Ibrahim Zakaria lost track of time, drifting in and out of consciousness as he was trapped for nearly five days in the rubble of his home following the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.

The 23-year-old mobile phone shop worker from the Syrian town of Jableh survived on dirty drops of water and eventually gave up hope that he would be saved.

I said I was dead and it will be impossible for me to live again, Zakaria, who was rescued Friday night, told The Associated Press on Saturday from his bed in a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia where his 60-year-old mother Duha Nurallah was also recovering.

Five days after two powerful earthquakes within hours of each other caused thousands of buildings to collapse, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins, one of them being only 7 months old.

Although each rescue elicited hugs and shouts from Allahu akbar! God is big! weary men and women working tirelessly in freezing temperatures to save lives, they were the exception in a region beset with grief, despair and mounting frustration.

More than a dozen survivors were rescued on Saturday, including a family in Kahramanmaras, the Turkish town closest to the epicenter of Monday’s quake. Crews helped 12-year-old Nehir Naz Narli get to safety before returning to his parents.

In Gaziantep province, which borders Syria, a family of five was rescued from a demolished building in the town of Nurdagi and a man and his 3-year-old daughter were pulled from the rubble in the town of Islahiye, HaberTurk TV channel reported. A 7-year-old girl was also rescued in Hatay province.

In Elbistan, a district of Kahramanmaras province, Melisa Ulku, 20, and another person were rescued from the rubble 132 hours after the earthquake. Before she was brought to safety, police asked onlookers not to clap or cheer so as not to interfere with nearby rescue efforts.

Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that a 44-year-old man in Iskenderun, Hatay province, was rescued 138 hours after his ordeal began. Crying rescuers called it a miracle, with one saying they hadn’t expected to find anyone alive, but as they dug they saw his eyes and he uttered his name. In the same province, NTV also reported that a little boy named Hamza was found alive in Antakya 140 hours after the quake. Some details of his rescue, including how he survived so long, weren’t immediately clear.

Not all attempts ended happily. Zeynep Kahraman, who emerged from the rubble after a spectacular rescue that lasted 50 hours, died in hospital overnight. The German ISAR team that rescued her was shocked and saddened.

It is important that the family can say goodbye, that they can see each other once more, that they can kiss again, a member of the rescue team told the German news channel n-tv.

The rescues came amid growing frustration with the Turkish government’s response to the earthquake, which killed 24,617 people and injured at least 80,000 in Turkey alone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged earlier in the week that the initial response had been hampered by extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure that made access to some points difficult. He also said the worst-hit area was 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter and home to 13.5 million people in Turkey.

This means rescue teams had to choose how and where to help.

During a tour of quake-damaged towns on Saturday, Erdogan said a disaster of this magnitude was rare and again called it the disaster of the century.

But the challenges facing aid efforts have brought little comfort to those waiting for help.

In Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, scattered rescue teams were still hard at work, but many residents had left on Saturday. Among those who remained were people whose families were still buried. Many of them had been camping in the streets for days and sleeping in cars.

Acting on a tip, a Hong Kong rescue team found three survivors under a building near the city center on Saturday, Gallant Wong, the group’s spokesperson, said.

But local resident Bulent Cifcifli said he had been waiting days for teams to remove his mother’s body from her collapsed home. He said rescuers were working to recover his body at one point, but were called to another location because they suspected there were survivors.

Six days later, we don’t know how many are still under the rubble and how many are dead or alive, Cifcifli said, blaming the lack of heavy equipment.

Yazi al-Ali, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Antakya from Reyhanli, lives in a tent while waiting for the crews to find her mother, her two sisters, one of whom was pregnant, and their families. At one point, she stood above the rubble of the house in old downtown Antakya where she believes her pregnant sister was buried and, in a cracking voice, cried out the name of her sister, Rajha!

Nobody answers us, and nobody comes to see, she says. They stopped us from looking at each other. I do not know why.

Even though experts say trapped people can live a week or more, the chances of finding other survivors decrease rapidly. Rescuers were switching to thermal cameras to help identify life amid the rubblea sign that the remaining survivors may be too weak to call for help.

As help continued to arrive on Saturday, a group of 99 members of the Indian Army Medical Assistance Team began treating the injured at a temporary field hospital in the southern town of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.

One man, Sukru Canbulat, was taken to hospital with his left leg badly injured with deep bruises, contusions and lacerations.

Grimacing in pain, he said he was rescued from his collapsed building in nearby Antakya hours after the quake. But after receiving basic first aid, he was released without receiving proper treatment.

I buried (everyone I lost) then I came here, Canbulat said, counting his deceased relatives. My daughter died, my brother died, my aunt and her daughter died, and her son’s wife who was 8 months pregnant.

A large makeshift cemetery was under construction on Saturday in the suburbs of Antakya. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags continually arrived. Soldiers directing traffic on the adjacent busy road warned motorists not to take photos.

The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than 3 feet (one meter), were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically into the ground.

An employee of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Ministry who did not wish to be identified due to an order not to share information with the media said around 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery on Friday, his first day in ‘opening. By noon Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 people had been buried.

The disaster aggravated suffering in a region plagued by Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has displaced millions internally and made them dependent on aid. The fighting has sent millions more to seek refuge in Turkey.

The conflict has isolated many parts of Syria and complicated efforts to bring in aid. The United Nations has declared the first earthquake-related aid convoy crossed from Turkey to northwestern Syria on Friday, the day after an aid shipment planned before the disaster arrived. The UN refugee agency has estimated that as many as 5.3 million people have been left homeless in Syria alone.

The death toll in the rebel-held region of northwest Syria has reached 2,166, according to the White Helmets relief group. The total death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, although the 1,387 deaths reported in government-controlled parts of the country have not been updated for days.

