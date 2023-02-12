With balloons, flea bans and booming trade, the United States and China maintain a delicate waltz

Oe hear a lot these days about decoupling between the United States and China: that the two economic giants are slowly but surely untying their commercial, technological and financial ties. Indeed, a growing cohort in Washington is becoming attached to it. The theory: the fewer tentacles America has in the Chinese market, the less dependent it will be on a strategic rival for its core supply chains.

Yet it would be inaccurate to say that Washington and Beijing are committed to full decoupling. Going down this path is simply not feasible at the moment, and it would have inevitable repercussions on the global market.

The latest trade figures between the United States and China confirm it: according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of $690 billion last year, surpassing the pre-COVID high. $658 billion in 2018. China remains a huge export market. for American companies in various industries and too promising for American industry groups to let go. We can talk about the trade imbalance between the United States and China all we want (the Trump administration tried to reduce the imbalance with a series of tariffs, culminating in a trade agreement that forced Beijing to buy an additional $200 billion of American goods), but the disparity between imports and exports was simply too deep to bridge. The fact is that corporations want to make a profit and as daunting as that may be for the uber-hawk on the floor of the US House of Representatives, that often means going through China to do so.

Even so, bilateral trade figures can be misleading. Just looking at the numbers, you might assume that all the geopolitical acrimony in US-China relations, with People’s Liberation Army overflights across the Taiwan Strait centerline and Chinese surveillance balloons over- above the continental United States, does not affect the economy.

But that would be incorrect. While US industry may continue to view China as a profitable market for its bottom line, the Biden administration is targeting that same market with export controls on high-end products such as semiconductors and machinery. chip manufacturing. More and more Chinese companies are being placed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List, allowing Washington to block the sale of US-made technology to those same companies (just like Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant , shows how painful this list can be). Trump was seen as an extreme China hawk during his time in the White House, but Biden is actually proving to be even tougher on Beijing, essentially designating the entire Chinese market as a no-go zone for advanced American fleas.

The discovery of the big white spy balloon over sensitive US military sites certainly did China a disservice.

The outrage generated by this violation of American sovereignty only plays into the hands of those in Washington, like Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who already believe the United States is engulfed in a new Cold War with Asia. superpower. Other Chinese legislation will be introduced, the vast majority of which will include additional punitive measures (such as sanctions and export bans) against China. In some ways, the Biden administration is not waiting for Congress; a recent New York Times report

describe

imminent action by the Treasury Department on new procedures that would screen US investments in China to ensure that US dollars do not inadvertently contribute to Chinese military and surveillance efforts.

The United States and China therefore find themselves in a strange position. The two continue to be top business partners, with huge amounts of money flowing in and out every day. At the same time, however, the world’s largest economies are imposing limits on investments and exports of certain dual-use goods in an effort to keep each other going in this very stressful game of great-power competition.

Whether the United States and China can maintain this balance over the long term is a question we cannot yet answer.

Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog. His opinions are his own.