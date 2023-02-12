Politics
With balloons, flea bans and booming trade, the United States and China maintain a delicate waltz
Oe hear a lot these days about decoupling between the United States and China: that the two economic giants are slowly but surely untying their commercial, technological and financial ties. Indeed, a growing cohort in Washington is becoming attached to it. The theory: the fewer tentacles America has in the Chinese market, the less dependent it will be on a strategic rival for its core supply chains.
Yet it would be inaccurate to say that Washington and Beijing are committed to full decoupling. Going down this path is simply not feasible at the moment, and it would have inevitable repercussions on the global market.
The latest trade figures between the United States and China confirm it: according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of $690 billion last year, surpassing the pre-COVID high. $658 billion in 2018. China remains a huge export market. for American companies in various industries and too promising for American industry groups to let go. We can talk about the trade imbalance between the United States and China all we want (the Trump administration tried to reduce the imbalance with a series of tariffs, culminating in a trade agreement that forced Beijing to buy an additional $200 billion of American goods), but the disparity between imports and exports was simply too deep to bridge. The fact is that corporations want to make a profit and as daunting as that may be for the uber-hawk on the floor of the US House of Representatives, that often means going through China to do so.
Even so, bilateral trade figures can be misleading. Just looking at the numbers, you might assume that all the geopolitical acrimony in US-China relations, with People’s Liberation Army overflights across the Taiwan Strait centerline and Chinese surveillance balloons over- above the continental United States, does not affect the economy.
But that would be incorrect. While US industry may continue to view China as a profitable market for its bottom line, the Biden administration is targeting that same market with export controls on high-end products such as semiconductors and machinery. chip manufacturing. More and more Chinese companies are being placed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List, allowing Washington to block the sale of US-made technology to those same companies (just like Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant , shows how painful this list can be). Trump was seen as an extreme China hawk during his time in the White House, but Biden is actually proving to be even tougher on Beijing, essentially designating the entire Chinese market as a no-go zone for advanced American fleas.
The discovery of the big white spy balloon over sensitive US military sites certainly did China a disservice.
The outrage generated by this violation of American sovereignty only plays into the hands of those in Washington, like Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who already believe the United States is engulfed in a new Cold War with Asia. superpower. Other Chinese legislation will be introduced, the vast majority of which will include additional punitive measures (such as sanctions and export bans) against China. In some ways, the Biden administration is not waiting for Congress; a recent New York Times report
describe
imminent action by the Treasury Department on new procedures that would screen US investments in China to ensure that US dollars do not inadvertently contribute to Chinese military and surveillance efforts.
The United States and China therefore find themselves in a strange position. The two continue to be top business partners, with huge amounts of money flowing in and out every day. At the same time, however, the world’s largest economies are imposing limits on investments and exports of certain dual-use goods in an effort to keep each other going in this very stressful game of great-power competition.
Whether the United States and China can maintain this balance over the long term is a question we cannot yet answer.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AMERICA’S RESTORATION
Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog. His opinions are his own.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/with-balloons-chip-bans-and-soaring-trade-us-and-china-maintain-delicate-waltz
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- With balloons, flea bans and booming trade, the United States and China maintain a delicate waltz
- ‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Cody Longo, 34, found dead in his Texas home
- Ukrainians, Jr. Bruins celebrate unity
- How these employers will grow and retain talent this year
- Liberia, Hollywood’s Historically Black Neighborhood, Turns 100 – NBC 6 South Florida
- Clothes you can wear to work, to the gym, anywhere
- Wall Street’s tough week eases at end as stocks drift
- Survivors still found as quake death toll tops 28,000
- This 52-year-old retiree left the United States for Portugal. Here’s how he’s spending his weekend on under $40
- Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies at 34 New York Daily News
- ESA Deploys ADEO’s Break Sails to Rapidly Deorbit Small Satellites
- People vs Donald Trump review: Mark Pomerantz hits Manhattan DA | Books