Facing Inflation 2023: Here are Jokowi, Luhut, Sri Mulyani’s Comments to BI Governor





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said he will offer incentives of up to IDR 15 billion to local governments that have managed to maintain levels inflation. He said this in Medan, North Sumatra, on Thursday, February 9. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi aiming to maintain inflation at around 3.3% in 2023. According to him, the State’s fiscal policy will always aim to anticipate external inflationary pressures. “Especially energy and food inflation,” Jokowi said in presenting the draft state budget bill for the fiscal year 2023 along with the financial notes in Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Not only since Jokowi, the word inflation is often spoken by officials of other countries. Sri Mulyani Earlier this year, the Finance Minister of the Republic of Indonesia, Sri Mulyani, said that 2023 will be a test year for the global economy, including Indonesia. “Because it will be a very tough test for all of us to face 2023,” Sri Mulyani said at the Indonesia Stock Exchange’s press conference on Monday, January 2, 2023. The tests come in the form of global inflation, recession prevention and post-Covid-19 economic recovery. He hopes all stakeholders, especially the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK), will work together to maintain national economic stability. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Minister in charge of Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said Indonesia’s high inflation rate was due to the food group’s rising prices. According to him, the price of the food group that has a particular influence is the price of shallot, cayenne pepper and red pepper. In fact, according to Luhut, core inflation in Indonesia is only 2.84%. “In fact, we are also village people. Why did inflation become 4.94, it is because the prices of shallots, bird peppers, red peppers, this is what affected our inflation,” said Luhut of Hasanuddin University, Makassar on Friday August 19, 2022. Airlangga Hartarto On January 17, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said he was optimistic about achieving the State Budget 3 inflation target of around 1% or 3.6% . “According to Bloomberg, Indonesia sees a possibility of 4.2% above the state budget assumption, but various projections from other institutions predict Indonesian inflation to be between 3.5 and 5.1%,” Airlangga said at the National Coordination Meeting of Regional Chiefs and Forkopimda, Bogor. Perry Warjiyo Always at the same meeting with Luhut, BI governor Perry Warjiyo predicts that inflation in the first half of this year will still be high. “In the first half of this year, inflation, especially for food, was still high, as well as inflation at administered prices, so it needed to be brought under control,” Perry said. Editor’s pick: Jokowi urges regional leaders not to get it wrong by designing policies that could trigger inflation Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

