‘Beware the twin swords of Congress-left’, PM Modi tells voters in Tripura





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a campaign rally in South Tripura on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and the CPI-M and asked people to be mindful of the twin swords of the two gone. During his second campaign rally in Udaipur, Gomati district on Saturday, Modi said that in Kerala the left and the Congress were fighting each other, but in Tripura they were fighting together for the elections. “Congress and the left always want the poor to stay poor. They always encourage ‘goondas’ and corruption,” the prime minister said. In the February 16 elections for the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the CPI-M-led Left Front and the Congress are vying under a seat-sharing deal fielding 47 and 13, respectively. candidates. Highlighting the development of Tripura, the Prime Minister said that if people saw Agartala airport, they would realize the extent of development in the state under BJP rule. Modi also said that mobile and internet connectivity has reached all parts of Tripura and 4G services are now also extended. Urging people to vote for the lotus symbol to ensure prosperity for all, Modi said that during the Congress and the rule of the CPI-M, the lives of people from all sections, including businessmen, had been broken. Tripura is now supplying electricity to Bangladesh, the prime minister said, adding that the BJP government has provided free electricity to 3.50 lakh families while four lakh households are getting piped water. Alleging that the CPI-M workers looted the ration of the poor, the Prime Minister said that the central government had provided funds, but the state’s left-wing government was not sincere enough to build pucca houses for the poor. After the BJP government came to power in Tripura, the construction of concrete houses for the poor started, Modi said, adding that the BJP-led government has increased the people’s social pension to 2,000 rupees. Underscoring his government’s mission for the comprehensive development of the tribal peoples, the Prime Minister said that the previous government at the Center had allocated Rs 25,000 crore in the budget for the development of the tribes, which the current government has increased to Rs 1 lakh crore. The development of tribes was also highlighted in the BJP’s manifesto for the Tripura elections, Modi said. He added that as the BJP always thinks about the welfare of the tribals, in the recent assembly elections in Gujarat, 100% of the tribal reserve seats were won by his party. In Tripura, the natural rubber cultivation areas are being expanded by the Rubber Board so that rubber industries can be established in the state to meet the huge demand for natural rubber in the country, the Prime Minister said. Earlier on Saturday, Modi addressed his first campaign rally at Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai. BJP sources said the prime minister is expected to address another campaign rally in Agartala on Monday (February 13), a day before the end of campaigning for the February 16 assembly elections. (SJ/IANS)

