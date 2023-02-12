Trump received a subpoena for the file marked Classified Evening Briefing discovered at Mar-a-Lago | donald trump





Donald Trump’s lawyers handed over an empty manila folder marked Classified Evening Briefing after the US Department of Justice issued a subpoena for his handover after prosecutors learned he was located in the neighborhoods deprived of the former Presidents Mar-a-Lago resort, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The previously unreported subpoena was issued last month, the sources said, as the newly appointed special counsel intensifies the investigation into Trump’s possible unauthorized retention of national security documents and obstructs him from Justice.

The file was seen at Trump’s residence by a team of investigators he hired to search his properties last year for any remaining documents marked as classified. The team seamlessly included the sighting in an inventory of Mar-a-Lago and Trump properties in Florida, New Jersey and New York.

Weeks after the report was sent to the Justice Department, the sources said, federal prosecutors subpoenaed the case. It is understood that the case was not initially returned because attorneys believed the classified evening briefing did not classify it, nor was it a formal classification marking.

The backstory that the Justice Department was told about the case was that Trump sometimes asked to keep the envelopes, containing only the evening briefings classified in red letters, as keepsakes after the briefings were delivered, the official said. one of the sources.

Around the same time Trump’s attorneys handed over the empty file previously reported by CNN – they also returned a box of presidential schedules to Mar-a-Lago in December that a couple was marked as classified, and in January, a laptop on which the contents of the box had been scanned last year by a junior assistant.

The mishandling of these documents appears to have been inadvertent, in which case the Justice Department is unlikely to include them in the criminal investigation, which has focused much more on the documents the FBI seized in Mar -a-Lago last summer.

But the controversial saga reflects the deteriorating relationship between federal prosecutors who have grown frustrated with Trump’s resistance to the investigation and his lawyers who have complained that the Justice Department has been unnecessarily brutal at every turn.

A spokesperson for the Office of Special Advocates declined to comment.

Late last year, Trump hired a team of two private contractors with security clearances to search his properties after the department told his lawyers they suspected the former president was still in possession of classified documents even after the FBI raid in August.

Contractors found and immediately returned two documents, both marked as SECRET, from boxes that appeared to have been unopened since being shipped from the White House at the end of the Trump administration, previously reported. reported the Guardian.

Then, at Mar-a-Lago in December, the contractors found a box containing mostly presidential calendars, in which they found a few classified documents also present and alerted the legal team to return the documents to the Ministry of Justice. , the sources said.

The exact nature of the classified documents remains unclear, but a person familiar with the research compared their sensitivity to the timings of presidential movements, for example, presidential trips to Afghanistan which are considered sensitive until they have taken place. .

After Trump’s legal team handed over the schedule box, the sources said they learned that a junior Trump aide employed by the Trumps Save America political action committee who acted as Trump’s political office aide 45 last year scanned and downloaded the contents of the box to a laptop.

Trump’s junior aide, one of the sources said, was apparently instructed to upload the documents by Trump’s top aide, Molly Michael, to create a repository of what Trump was doing during his tenure and has apparently negligently digitizing them on his work. laptop.

When Trump’s legal team notified the Justice Department of the downloads, federal prosecutors demanded the laptop and its password, warning they would otherwise move to obtain a grand jury subpoena summoning the junior assistant in Washington to grant them access to the computer.

To avoid a subpoena, Trump’s legal team agreed to turn over the laptop in its entirety last month, although they did not allow federal prosecutors to retrieve it from Mar-a-Lago.

ABC News earlier reported the transfer.

This is nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, a Trump spokesperson said in a statement. The Armed Injustice Department has shown no respect for common decency and the key rules that govern the legal system.

It was around the same time in January that the Justice Department recovered the laptop that federal prosecutors from the office of Trump’s special counsel Jack Smith issued a grand jury subpoena. for the Manila folder marked Classified Evening Briefing seen in Trumps private Mar-a-Lago. quarters.

