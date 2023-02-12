BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan, MPs say

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made major errors of judgment in failing to declare his role in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson, MPs say.

In a damning report, the House’s Digital, Culture, Music and Sport (DCMS) Committee said Richard Sharp breached the standards expected of people applying for such public appointments.

The committee said Sharp – who has donated 400,000 to the Tories in the past – should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.

Labor said the report made his position as BBC chairman increasingly untenable.

Sharp apologized to the committee, as well as to BBC staff for the distraction caused by the controversy.

A separate investigation into Sharps’ appointment is also being conducted by top attorney Adam Heppinstall KC.

The Sunday Times first reported last month that Canadian education entrepreneur Sam Blyth had agreed to stand surety for an 800,000 line of credit for his distant cousin Johnson when he was still Prime Minister.

A follow-up story in the same newspaper revealed that Sharp had been approached by Blyth about the matter just weeks before he became chairman of the BBC.

The Sunday Times reported that Sharp had met Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, who told him to have nothing further to do with the matter.

Sharp became chairman of the BBC for a four-year term in February 2021.

Following the Sunday Times revelations, Sharp was called to reappear before the DCMS committee last month and denied any wrongdoing.

In its report, the committee criticizes Sharp for not raising the issue of Johnson’s loan with the panel that assessed his candidacy to become BBC chairman, or during his pre-nomination hearing before the committee in January 2021 .

Only Johnson himself was fully aware of Mr Sharp’s potential conflict at the time of the appointment, the committee said.

The Committees report, released today, said: In deciding not to recuse himself from his involvement in Sam Blyth’s loan to the then Prime Minister, nor to reveal his involvement with this Committee or the Appointments Committee , Mr. Sharp decided to leave our committee without all the facts we needed to make an informed judgment on his suitability as a candidate.

There is no doubt that Mr. Sharp’s decision not to disclose his involvement in the loan guarantee deprived this committee of the opportunity to fulfill its review role when he appeared before it.

The report continued: Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then to not disclosing this material relationship, constituted significant errors of judgment, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions.

Mr. Sharp’s failure to disclose his actions to the panel and committee, although he felt it was entirely appropriate, constitutes a breach of the standards expected of individuals applying for such public appointments.

Damian Green, Acting Chair of Committees, said: The public nominations process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell either the nominations committee or our committee about his involvement. in facilitating a loan to Boris. Johnson.

Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable, as it seriously calls into question the impartiality and independence which are so fundamental to trusting the BBC.



In a statement, a spokesman for Sharp said: Mr Sharp appreciates that there is information that the committee felt he should have been

was briefed during his pre-appointment hearing. He regrets it and apologizes.



However, the spokesman insisted Sharp had never been involved in the loan arrangement between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson.

He added: Mr Sharp would like to apologize again to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused.