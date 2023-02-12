Politics
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan, MPs say
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made major errors of judgment in failing to declare his role in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson, MPs say.
In a damning report, the House’s Digital, Culture, Music and Sport (DCMS) Committee said Richard Sharp breached the standards expected of people applying for such public appointments.
The committee said Sharp – who has donated 400,000 to the Tories in the past – should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.
Labor said the report made his position as BBC chairman increasingly untenable.
Sharp apologized to the committee, as well as to BBC staff for the distraction caused by the controversy.
A separate investigation into Sharps’ appointment is also being conducted by top attorney Adam Heppinstall KC.
The Sunday Times first reported last month that Canadian education entrepreneur Sam Blyth had agreed to stand surety for an 800,000 line of credit for his distant cousin Johnson when he was still Prime Minister.
A follow-up story in the same newspaper revealed that Sharp had been approached by Blyth about the matter just weeks before he became chairman of the BBC.
The Sunday Times reported that Sharp had met Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, who told him to have nothing further to do with the matter.
Sharp became chairman of the BBC for a four-year term in February 2021.
Following the Sunday Times revelations, Sharp was called to reappear before the DCMS committee last month and denied any wrongdoing.
In its report, the committee criticizes Sharp for not raising the issue of Johnson’s loan with the panel that assessed his candidacy to become BBC chairman, or during his pre-nomination hearing before the committee in January 2021 .
Only Johnson himself was fully aware of Mr Sharp’s potential conflict at the time of the appointment, the committee said.
The Committees report, released today, said: In deciding not to recuse himself from his involvement in Sam Blyth’s loan to the then Prime Minister, nor to reveal his involvement with this Committee or the Appointments Committee , Mr. Sharp decided to leave our committee without all the facts we needed to make an informed judgment on his suitability as a candidate.
There is no doubt that Mr. Sharp’s decision not to disclose his involvement in the loan guarantee deprived this committee of the opportunity to fulfill its review role when he appeared before it.
The report continued: Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then to not disclosing this material relationship, constituted significant errors of judgment, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions.
Mr. Sharp’s failure to disclose his actions to the panel and committee, although he felt it was entirely appropriate, constitutes a breach of the standards expected of individuals applying for such public appointments.
Damian Green, Acting Chair of Committees, said: The public nominations process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell either the nominations committee or our committee about his involvement. in facilitating a loan to Boris. Johnson.
Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable, as it seriously calls into question the impartiality and independence which are so fundamental to trusting the BBC.
In a statement, a spokesman for Sharp said: Mr Sharp appreciates that there is information that the committee felt he should have been
was briefed during his pre-appointment hearing. He regrets it and apologizes.
However, the spokesman insisted Sharp had never been involved in the loan arrangement between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson.
He added: Mr Sharp would like to apologize again to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused.
He is proud of the work the Board has done to bring about positive change at the BBC over the past two years and looks forward to continuing this work.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/bbc-chairman-made-significant-errors-of-judgment-over-boris-johnson-loan_uk_63e79705e4b022eb3e3082c8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan, MPs say
- US plane shoots down another unidentified object over Canada
- Stocks slide, dollar gains on tighter policy outlook
- Turkey Syria earthquake: more incredible rescues but death toll exceeds 25,000
- Google’s unlocked Pixel 6 Pro drops to all-time low of $500, rises further from $155
- Trump received a subpoena for the file marked Classified Evening Briefing discovered at Mar-a-Lago | donald trump
- Turner promises to take a shower every day if he returns
- Five Kerala nationals charged with ‘exploitation’ of 50 Indian students in UK
- Cardinal Stings Hornets – Stanford University Athletics
- All passwords can be lost after clicking Google search results
- Core recession, or how to dress for the downturn
- Star Wars memorabilia once owned by Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew is back – Deadline