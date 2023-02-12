Dredge RI wealth and watch Jokowi, it’s Adani’s treasure





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Gautam Adani’s name has been the talk of the town lately. In fact, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also mentioned the name of one of the richest people in the world in his speech. This was caused by the scandal that surrounded him. A report by investment firm Hindenburg Research said Adani had manipulated financial reports. According to Hindenburg, the Adani Group has already been the subject of 4 major government fraud investigations that allegedly involved money laundering, theft of taxpayers’ money and corruption, totaling approximately US$17 billion or the equivalent of 252 trillion rupees. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Members of the Adani family allegedly collaborated to set up fictitious offshore entities in tax havens such as Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Caribbean islands, producing false import/export documents in an apparent attempt to generate fraudulent or unauthorized revenue and siphon money from a registered company,” the document reads. Adani has also been mentioned in connection with the 1MDB mega-corruption scandal in Malaysia. He was linked to the case through a company called New Leaina Investments. The Cyprus-based company is known to hold more than US$240 million (Rs 3.5 trillion) in shares in one of Adani Group’s subsidiaries, Adani Energy. So how rich is Adani? Adani has a wealth of US$59 billion. This value places Adani in the order of the 21 richest people in the world. However, the score was down. Before the scandal broke, Adani was the third richest person in the world. Adani owns the Adani Group conglomerate. The company owns mines, ports and power stations. The company is also diversifying into airports, data centers and defense. The company has also recently entered the cement business by acquiring the assets of Holcim Cement Plant (HCMLY) in India and is also planning to set up an aluminum plant. Meanwhile, one of the companies that is the mainstay of Adani’s coal imports is a subsidiary of a company that owns coal mines in Indonesia. PT Adani Global is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprise which focuses on coal mining, logistics and trading. This project in Indonesia is the Adani Group’s first overseas project in coal mining and mining. The company said the decision to operate in Indonesia was in line with Adani’s long-term determination to overcome the problem of high demand for coal in India, which lacks energy. Adani coal mining is carried out by PT Lamindo Inter Multikon on a small island located in North Kalimantan called Pulau Bunyu. Data from Modi and Geoportal Minerba indicate that Lamindo has an active IUP until 2037 over an area of ​​2,414 hectares or 12% of the total area of ​​Bunyu Island. Even though the concession on the small island would have increasingly widespread destructive power, the mining advocacy network, Lamindo, said the company regularly carries out programs to preserve the environment, although it still limited to cleaning beaches and supplying water. Lamindo also said the company’s presence on Bunyu Island makes a significant contribution to the local economy and claims to be the island’s largest employer with over 1,500 employees. The massive mining activity in the concession which has resources of 269 million tons has made the company the largest exporter of 3,000 Kcal GAR coal. The most recent data available indicates that the company produced 4 million tonnes of coal in 2017-2018 and is targeting production of 5.5 million tonnes in 2018-2019. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Video: Adani Group case, Jokowi warns against this (tps/ayh)



