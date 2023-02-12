‘Kushti’ in Kerala, ‘dosti’ in Tripura: PM Modi attacks Congress-CPM alliance : The Tribune India

PTI

Radhakishorepur/Ambassa (Tripura), February 11

Lashing out at the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the two parties had oddly chosen ‘dosti’ (friendship) in the northeastern state over their normal ‘kushti’ (wrestling) in Kerala.

Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind, but any vote for them would set Tripura back several years.

“The former players of bad governance have joined hands for chanda (donation). Those who practice kushti (wrestling) in Kerala have chosen dosti (friendship) in Tripura,” the prime minister told a rally election in Radhakishorepur in Gomati district.

“The opposition wants to divide the votes. Some small “vote-cutting” parties are waiting for the election results, hoping to get their prize. Those who dream of trading horses should now lock themselves up at home,” he said.

Addressing another campaign rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district earlier in the day, he alleged that left-wing and Congress governments had created divisions among tribals, while the BJP struggled to resolve their problems, including that of the Brus.

“The BJP works for the upliftment of tribes across India. We have rehabilitated more than 37,000 Brus displaced from Mizoram in Tripura. Our government has introduced Kokborok tribal language in higher education,” he said.

In the Union budget, the BJP government in the Center has allocated Rs one lakh crore for the development of tribal areas, Modi said.

Referring to the fight against COVID-19, he said, “In a state ruled by the left, many people suffered from coronavirus and died, but Tripura was safe because the BJP was working to protect people’s lives. .

Calling on the people to vote for the ‘dual engine’ government (BJP rule in Central and State) to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware with the double-edged sword of Congress and the left, they want to stop all regimes that benefit the people.

Claiming that Congress and the left only know how to betray the poor, the Prime Minister alleged that people have suffered because of years of poor governance.

“Both parties want the poor to stay poor. They have countless slogans for the poor but never understood or addressed their pain,” Modi said.

Prime Minister said that houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been built for three lakh families, benefiting 12 lakh people, while five lakh poor people have been beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and toilets have been built in four lakh houses in Tripura.

The state’s first dental college was also built under the BJP government, he said.

The Prime Minister said that in Gomati district alone, Rs 80 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of around 40,000 farmers, without any “cuts” or “donations”.

“Previously, the CPI(M) cadres controlled the police stations, while the BJP established the rule of law in the state,” he said.

Modi claimed that the BJP had liberated Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of ‘chanda’ (donations).

“Previously, the condition of women in the state was miserable. Now they can walk out of their homes with their heads held high,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that as there is peace in Tripura, job opportunities are also increasing, as the left and the Congress have shattered the dreams of young people, forcing many to migrate.

“Your votes will keep the leftists out of power and ensure the continuation of a ‘twin engine’ government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said Tripura’s economy will benefit massively from the Centre’s Act East policy and soon become the gateway to South Asia -East.

“Works on four lanes of road from Agartala to Churaibari are underway at a rapid pace, while a new airport has been inaugurated in the state capital, while fiber optics have been laid throughout the state for better internet and waterways services and rail connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh is enhanced,” he said.