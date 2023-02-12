Donald Trump ‘pressed the panic button’, says his former lawyer





Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen says the former president has “pressed the panic button” as two Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into his conduct appear to be heating up.

The DOJ is investigating Trump for allegedly seeking to nullify the 2020 presidential election, as well as whether or not he illegally removed classified documents during the January 2021 White House vacancy following a search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago last summer.

Several new developments in these investigations emerged this week. Special Counsel Jack Smith has issued new subpoenas against former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as former national security adviser Robert O’Brien. Additionally, Trump’s legal team reportedly handed over a laptop belonging to one of his aides that contained a copy of a classified document.

Cohen, who for years served as Trump’s “fixer” but has since turned against him, weighed in on the latest developments during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas on October 22, 2022. Inset, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is seen in New York on May 6, 2019. Cohen said said on Saturday that Trump had pressed the panic button as DOJ investigations into his conduct heat up. Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Phang asked Cohen if he thought Trump had “pressed the panic button” in the investigation of his classified documents.

“I think he pressed the panic button a while ago,” Cohen said. “However, what he does very well is hide it. Anyone in the room with him could attest to things I’ve seen in the past, ie Donald loses really head.”

Still, Cohen said Trump would remain “calm, cool and composed” in public because “he’s a sociopath.”

Former U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi told Newsweek on Saturday that he agrees recent developments should be of concern to Trump, explaining that it appears the DOJ has “significant evidence” that the former president obstructed the Justice, describing it as the “crown jewel of the Department of Forensic Investigations.”

“The subpoena for his former Vice President Mike Pence is a red flag and a loud gong that Special Counsel Jack Smith doesn’t play flag football. He plays tackle,” Rossi said. “And Jack Smith is on a mission to uncover the truth. When you serve a subpoena on the former vice president of the United States, it’s a huge deal and a window into a special advocate’s mind.”

Trump’s former lawyer also warned on Saturday of the national security implications of having copies of classified documents on an unsecured laptop belonging to an aide, likening the files to an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that the US Army fired from the sky last Saturday.

“The real danger to our national security is not those floating balloons that are out there. It is now, as you pointed out earlier, the fact that they copied those classified documents and they were sitting on the computer of one of Donald’s assistants,” Cohen said. , urging prosecutors to check “every place” Trump has been since leaving office.

Rossi said if the DOJ had evidence that Trump had transferred classified files to foreign nationals, he would be in “deep legal trouble.”

On Friday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Pence would be able to provide “highly incriminating” evidence against Trump if he testified before a grand jury.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Cohen says Manhattan DA has evidence to press charges against Trump

Cohen also shed light on the latest updates from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump’s financial dealings. Cohen met with prosecutors for more than two hours on Wednesday to provide details of their case over whether Trump violated election laws by providing adult film star Stormy Daniels with silent money before he ran for office. the 2020 presidential election.

He told Phang he believed Bragg’s team had enough evidence to press charges against Trump. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating his finances for years, but has come under fire for not charging him sooner.

“They’re bringing me in for the 16th time, the third time with Alvin Bragg’s team. In the end, they don’t bring me in because there’s nothing to talk about, because they appreciate my company,” he said. . “They’re bringing me in because we’re looking at tons and tons of data. I mean, they have a lot of information.”

Cohen stressed that the seriousness of the matter “cannot be underestimated”, but said the team was “extremely competent”.

Rossi described the case as another “dark cloud on the horizon” for Trump.

“In my humble opinion, there is very strong evidence to support the allegation that Donald Trump willfully violated election laws just before the November 2020 election,” he said, adding that the case should have be continued years ago.

