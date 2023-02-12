Finland’s president wants Finland and Sweden to be part of NATO by summer





HELSINKI >> The Finnish president said in an interview published on Saturday that he hoped Finland and Sweden would be admitted to NATO by July, and hinted that he wanted the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their applications for membership. If the issue drags on, the whole process of admitting new members to the military alliance will become questionable, President Sauli Niinistö said in an interview with Finnish news agency STT. “If it doesn’t happen before the Vilnius meeting, why should it happen after?” said Niinisto. Lithuania is set to host a NATO summit in the Baltic nation’s capital on July 11-12. NATO requires the unanimous approval of its current members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only nations in the 30-member military alliance that have not officially endorsed Sweden and Finland’s membership. While Hungary pledged to do so in February, Turkey has not indicated its willingness to ratify the two countries’ membership soon. Niinistö stressed that the final Turkish decision rests with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I don’t think in any way he will allow himself to be swayed by any public pressure,” Niinistö said. “But if something opens up during the bilateral talks between Turkey and the United States, it could have an impact. Turkey has delayed approving NATO membership for Sweden and Finland because it was exasperated, among other things, by a recent series of protests in Stockholm by militants who burned the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy and hung an effigy of Erdogan. In January, Ankara postponed indefinitely a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO. Niinistö said Finland and Sweden had heard many encouraging statements from NATO last spring – the Nordic duo declared their intention to join NATO in May – about smooth progress and without pain of adhesion. He said that did not happen, adding that the delay was not just a headache for the two candidate countries. “I see this has already become a problem for NATO. Obviously, NATO countries were also surprised,” Niinistö said.

