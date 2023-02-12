[SALAH] Jokowi Threatens Malaysia If Desperate To Send Arms To Australia – TurnBackHoax.ID







Ainayya Al Fatikhah Fact Check Results. The video claiming that President Jokowi is threatening Malaysia if he dares to send military aid to Australia in the war against Indonesia is misleading. In fact, there is no conflict or war between Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia. ======= [KATEGORI]: Misleading content ======= [SUMBER]:

https://archive.cob.web.id/archive/1675825597.413109/singlefile.html(Youtube) ======= [NARASI]: UNFREATURE EVEN THREATENED WITH INDONESIA, MALAYSIA STILL SENDS THIS AID TO AUSTRALIA ======= [PENJELASAN]: World News YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@duniaberita2029) on February 6, 2023 uploaded a video claiming that Malaysia was helping Australia in the war against Indonesia. Thanks to the video narration, it is known that the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, warned Malaysia not to send weapons to Australia. If that happens, Indonesia will threaten to raise the war flag with Malaysia. President Jokowi also asked Malaysia not to interfere in the Indonesian-Australian conflict as it would destroy bilateral relations between Indonesia and Malaysia. Malaysia, which has recently been at frequent odds with Indonesia because it is seen as increasingly supporting Australia in the Sand Island takeover, has also been known to secretly send packages in the form of weapons. combat gear, helmets and bulletproof vests to Australia. After conducting an investigation, the fact is that there is no valid news regarding the warnings and threats given by President Jokowi to Malaysia regarding the delivery of arms aid to Australia. City ofkompas.com(https://www.kompas.com/), the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Director General for Asia-Pacific and Africa, Abdul Kadir Jaelani, has confirmed that Pulau Pasir or Ashmore Reef is Australian territory. According to him, the Indonesian and Australian governments have also agreed on the ownership status of the island of Pasir. Furthermore, it is known that the Indonesian and Malaysian governments are not in conflict over the transfer of arms aid from Malaysia to Australia. Thus, the information disseminated by Dunia Berita concerning President Jokowi’s threat to Malaysia to send arms to Australia is misleading. ======= [REFERENSI]:

https://www.kompas.com/cekfakta/read/2022/11/08/131500582/-hoaks-jokowi-ancam-as-bila-tambah-bantuan-militer-ke-australia?page=all#page2

