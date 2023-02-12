BBC chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ in not revealing his role in Boris Johnson’s loan

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made significant errors of judgment in failing to reveal he was involved in arranging a loan for Boris Johnson, a report by MPs concludes.

Mr Sharps’ position is increasingly under threat after an all-party committee criticized his decision not to declare his role when applying for the post of BBC chairman.

The committee said it should consider the impact its omissions will have on confidence in the broadcaster and that its actions constitute a violation of the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.

Mr Sharp, who is a former Goldman Sachs banker, insisted he did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson, to the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to allow the former Prime Minister to obtain an 800,000 loan.

The ex-banker also admitted he had gone to Mr Johnson separately to tell him I wanted to apply to be chairman of the BBC, a role appointed on the advice of the government.

He has now apologized for his actions, but appeared to ignore calls for him to consider his position, responding that he is proud of the work the [BBC] board has brought positive change to the BBC over the past two years, and looks forward to continuing this work.

Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport backed his nomination, but committee members now say they don’t were unaware of his role in Mr Johnson’s finances at the time. .

More than Policy

In a strongly worded report released on Sunday, MPs said: Richard Sharps’ decisions, first to become involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of the same person, and then not disclosing this material relationship, constituted significant errors of judgment, which undermined confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions.

The panel concluded: Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.

MPs also slammed Rishi Sunak and other senior ministers who had used Mr Sharp’s 2021 committee endorsement to defend the appointment since the loan breach, despite being unaware of the situation at the time.

The fact that ministers cited the original report of this commission on the appointment of Mr. Sharps as a defense of the process…when we were not in full possession of all the facts that we should have had before us to to arrive at our judgement, is highly unsatisfactory, MPs said.

MPs said there was an unresolved issue as to why Cabinet Secretary Simon Case believed Mr Sharp had himself given financial advice to Mr Johnson and called the Cabinet Office to clear up the confusion.

Mr Sharp denied ever giving financial advice to the then Prime Minister, but was unable to explain the Cabinet Office’s decision to issue a memo to the Prime Minister advising him not to seek d further financial advice to Mr. Sharp given his impending decision. nomination for the chairmanship of the BBC, MPs said.

Mr. Sharp was called back to the committee on Monday after Sunday time revelations about his links to Mr Johnson’s finances.

During the hearing, he said his relationship with Mr Johnson was largely professional and denied providing the former prime minister with financial advice.

I did not and did not provide personal financial advice to the former Prime Minister, I know nothing about his (financial) affairs, I never did, he said.

He added that Mr Blyth’s offer to help the then Prime Minister was made in September 2020 and he stressed the need to get it right.

After the recruitment process for the post of BBC chairman was launched, Mr Blyth contacted Mr Sharp to request an introduction from the Cabinet Secretary to ensure due process was followed.

Mr Sharp told MPs he had met Mr Johnson before going to see Mr Case and informed him that he would inform the Cabinet Secretary of Mr Blyth’s offer of financial assistance.

Mr. Sharp met with Mr. Case in December 2020, at which time he agreed to no longer participate in the financial support, in order to avoid any conflict of interest or perception of conflict given his candidacy, the report said.

Mr Sharp told MPs that as far as he was concerned, that meant the matter had been resolved.

In a separate meeting with Mr Johnson prior to this discussion, Mr Sharp had expressed interest in applying for the job at the BBC.

Timeline of what happened: September 2020: Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker advising the government on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, is contacted by an old friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Mr Blyth says he wants to help Mr Johnson with his financial difficulties.

Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker advising the government on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, is contacted by an old friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Mr Blyth says he wants to help Mr Johnson with his financial difficulties. October 2020 : The recruitment process opens for the next president of the BBC.

: The recruitment process opens for the next president of the BBC. November 2020 : Mr Sharp is applying for the BBC job. He has already discussed it with Mr Johnson.

: Mr Sharp is applying for the BBC job. He has already discussed it with Mr Johnson. End of November 2020 : Mr Blyth reconnects with Mr Sharp, asking him to arrange a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, a senior civil servant in Whitehalls.

: Mr Blyth reconnects with Mr Sharp, asking him to arrange a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, a senior civil servant in Whitehalls. December 2020 : Mr. Sharp meets with Mr. Case to discuss Mr. Blyth’s request to meet and the offer of assistance to Mr. Johnson. They agreed that Mr Sharp should no longer be involved in the case.

: Mr. Sharp meets with Mr. Case to discuss Mr. Blyth’s request to meet and the offer of assistance to Mr. Johnson. They agreed that Mr Sharp should no longer be involved in the case. January 6, 2021 : Mr Sharp is named the government’s preferred candidate for the post of chairman of the BBC.

: Mr Sharp is named the government’s preferred candidate for the post of chairman of the BBC. January 14, 2021 : The House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is holding a pre-nomination hearing with Mr Sharp. They are unaware of his role in facilitating the $800,000 loan guarantee for Mr Johnson from Mr Blyth.

: The House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is holding a pre-nomination hearing with Mr Sharp. They are unaware of his role in facilitating the $800,000 loan guarantee for Mr Johnson from Mr Blyth. January 15, 2021 : The committee concludes that it is content to confirm the nomination of Mr. Sharps.

: The committee concludes that it is content to confirm the nomination of Mr. Sharps. February 16, 2021 : Mr Sharp officially assumes the role of Chairman of the BBC, a four-year appointment.

: Mr Sharp officially assumes the role of Chairman of the BBC, a four-year appointment. January 21, 2023 : The Sunday Times reports Mr Sharps’ involvement in facilitating the loan guarantee.

: The Sunday Times reports Mr Sharps’ involvement in facilitating the loan guarantee. January 23, 2023 : Mr Sharp writes to BBC staff saying he is very sorry the matter has become a distraction for the broadcaster and says the BBC’s Board of Trustees Appointments Committee will consider whether there is has had conflicts of interest since he began his role.

: Mr Sharp writes to BBC staff saying he is very sorry the matter has become a distraction for the broadcaster and says the BBC’s Board of Trustees Appointments Committee will consider whether there is has had conflicts of interest since he began his role. 23 January 2023 : The Public Appointments Commissioner, William Shawcross, has said he will look into the competition which led to Mr Sharp winning the BBC job. He recuses himself afterwards, as he has met Mr. Sharp on several occasions, with Adam Heppinstall KC being appointed to lead the investigation.

: The Public Appointments Commissioner, William Shawcross, has said he will look into the competition which led to Mr Sharp winning the BBC job. He recuses himself afterwards, as he has met Mr. Sharp on several occasions, with Adam Heppinstall KC being appointed to lead the investigation. February 7, 2023 : Mr Sharp appears before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to defend his actions, insisting he acted in good faith to ensure the rules were respected.

: Mr Sharp appears before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to defend his actions, insisting he acted in good faith to ensure the rules were respected. 12 February 2023: The commission releases a report indicating that Mr. Sharp made significant errors of judgement.

In their new report, MPs said: Mr Sharp recognized the need to be open and transparent to facilitate an introduction from the then Prime Minister to Mr Blyth regarding the £800,000 loan guarantee and carried this to the attention of the Secretary to the Cabinet.

However, he did not apply the same standards of openness and candor in his decision not to disclose this information during the interview or to this committee during the pre-nomination hearing.

Acting DCMS Committee Chair Damian Green said: The public nominations process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell the nominating committee or our committee his involvement in facilitating a loan to Boris. Johnson.

Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.

The DCMS committee report is separate from the two ongoing investigations in the row. The public appointments watchdog is investigating the former Goldman Sachs banker’s appointment, while Mr Sharp had also referred his conduct to the BBC’s board appointments committee following allegations of a possible conflict of interest.

However, Mr Sharp declined to tell the committee whether he would resign if the public appointments watchdog investigation criticized him for withholding information.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said I : Mr. Sharp appreciates that there was information which the Committee felt it should have been made aware of during its pre-appointment hearing. He regrets it and apologizes.

It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and in believing that he was succeeding, that Mr. Sharp acted in good faith as he did.

Mr Sharp thought he had settled the problem by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the post of BBC Chairman, and so beyond Mr Blyth’s connection to Mr Case, he is removed from the case.

At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable, as it seriously calls into question the impartiality and independence which are so fundamental to trusting the BBC.

Tory cronyism is dragging the BBC down when we should be making it the cornerstone of our creative economy.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Mr Johnson now also had to face the music and answer questions from an independent inquiry.

She said: This damning report sheds new light on this whole shady affair.

[Johnson] is the elephant in the room and so far he gets away with it, while his accomplice in the dubious affair has to make it known.

Rishi Sunak can’t let his old boss get away with it anymore. The departmental ethics counselor must open an investigation. The sleaze drumbeat is deafening and Rishi Sunak seems helpless to stop it.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.