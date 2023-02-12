India could be the China of this decade – Analysis – Eurasia Review

This could be India’s decade if it plays its cards right.

The sub-continental state is poised to be the next China, though its path will likely be less straightforward than China’s and more Leninist two steps forward, one step back.

Leaving aside the multiple domestic issues that India will need to address to realize its full potential, it is already, in the words of one Indian analyst, in a “geopolitical sweet spot.

Recently Concluded defense and technology agreements with the United States is an important step.

The agreements recognize the reality, including that the United States is underestimated at its peril and that, despite its domestic woes, the United States and Great Britain still produce 50% of the world’s wealth as opposed to the combined 20% of China and Russia.

For India, the West is the most important trading partner, the main source of capital and technology, and the main destination for the Indian diaspora, said the columnist and former member of the National Security Advisory Council of India. India, C. Mohan Raja, in an article on foreign policy, titled It is time to link India to the West.

As India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy, Raja has advocated transforming the Group of 7 (G-7), which includes the world’s major democratic economies, into a G-8 with India as a new member.

The agreements reinforce the idea that supply chain security and geopolitics have become as important as economics and pricing in the creation and/or management of global value chains.

Moreover, they are a step to enable India to redress its trade imbalances skewed in favor of China.

Finally, the agreements constitute a cornerstone of a possible future multilateral security agreement in the Gulf in which India would be a key player.

Gulf security was not at the forefront of Indian and American policymakers’ minds when they crafted the deals.

However, inevitably, this is where the Gulf is heading for multiple reasons.

These include a The United States’ desire to reinvigorate the Americas’ commitment to Gulf security and sharing the burden with regional actors.

The United States is not yet at the point where it is willing to share control of Gulf security commitments with other outside powers. Yet it’s something that policymakers in the Trump and Biden administrations have repeatedly considered.

This is an option the United States has not pursued, but neither administration has rejected it out of hand.

I don’t think we’ll see a position again where the US is willing to be the primary security provider and bear any burden or pay any price to maintain order in the Middle East, said former Singaporean diplomat and president of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, Bilahari Kausikan.

Mr. Kausikan added that the United States made terrible mistakes in the Middle East 20 years ago, and that a similar shift from direct intervention to the role of offshore balancer is now taking place in the region.

The Gulf States continue to look to the United States to secure their security interests. But over time, and as American thinking evolves, the Gulf States, as in other aspects, will likely want to hedge their bets and diversify their relationships with confidence.

India is an actor on which the Gulf States have set their sights.

Already, India’s security posture in the region is changing. India regularly deploys ships to the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden as part of enhanced military engagement with Arab states.

This week, a group of six A delegation of the Saudi army visited India for briefings on Indian Army training methodology and infrastructure.

In addition, India has a presence in the port of Omans Duqm.

With regard to regional engagement, Iran remains India’s thorniest issue in its ever-changing security posture.

Certainly, India will not allow its foreign relations to be jeopardized by cooperation with Iran. Yet Iran is India’s gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Add to this that, depending on the evolution of US-China relations, it is only a matter of time before China no longer wants to rely on an adversary to guarantee its energy security.

Chinese investments in ports, pipelines and other infrastructure in various parts of Asia may allow it to reduce energy security risks in the Indo-Pacific, but do not address threats in various strategic Gulf waters .

More fundamentally, there is no effective Indo-Pacific strategy that does not include the Arabian Sea, which requires Indian involvement, particularly due to its geographical proximity.

This maxim is reinforced from India’s perspective by the security presence of China, India’s main regional rival, which begins with a military base in Djibouti and is likely to expand.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that the I2U2 which groups India with the US, Israel and the United Arab Emirates was as much on economic cooperation as on collaboration in maritime security.

Finally, India, which is expected to become one of the world’s top three or four economies in the next few years, has its own strategic, energy, security and economic interests in the Gulf, including the millions of Indian expatriates and workers. . who work and live in the area.

India’s regional relations, its ability to put its house in order and develop its economy will likely shape its place in the new world order of the 21st century.

This year, India’s presidency of the Group of 20, which brings together the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies, is an opportunity for President Narendra Modi to show where India is heading.

The focus will be on the impact of rising Hindu nationalism and the country’s increasingly strained community relations, as well as India’s motto for its presidency, “One Land”. A family. One Future’ means in practice.

So far, India, like China, has benefited from Muslim-majority states emphasizing national interests over community and identity concerns. However, this may prove to be a shaky proposition.

Even so, India is likely to be a factor in determining whether a new world order will be multipolar or bipolar and dominated by the United States and China.

Already, it is a world in which the middle powers have a greater capacity for action and are more assertive.

Functional and regional blocks like I2U2; chip4, the semiconductor alliance between Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, or northern transportation corridor connecting India and the Indian Ocean to Europe will play a greater role in a new world order.

Moreover, it will be a world in which Russia, as a result of the Ukrainian war, is likely to be a middle power rather than a superpower, a consideration that will not be lost on India, particularly at some point. where the principles of the inviolability of international borders and the right to self-determination have become increasingly central to stability.

Functional and regional alliances take on increased importance in an environment where Russia, the United States and China, due to their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and their assertiveness wolf warrior diplomacysuffered damage to their reputation.

The United States has suffered perhaps the least, given its ability to muster its allies in Europe and some in Asia to forcefully support Ukraine while remaining focused on its rivalry with China in Asia.

Even so, as India’s former national security adviser Shivshankar Menon notes, “concerns remain about the United States being distracted by Ukraine from its roles elsewhere, particularly in the Middle East and Africa.

These worries are compounded by the failed US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and worries about the impact of deep polarization in the US that will likely be reflected in the campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

There are new opportunities in this uncertain world. India can work with its neighbors to build the peaceful and more prosperous periphery that its own development requires. It can participate in the reshaping of the rules of the international system underway and it can re-engage economically with the dynamic economies of Asia, by participating in global value chains, to further its own transformation,” Mr. Menon said.