Reviews | Will Trump and Biden team up against DeSantis?





If President Biden sometimes sounded a lot like Donald Trump during his State of the Union address, boasting a record of economic nationalism, the imitation could soon turn the other way. Bidens’ attacks on congressional Republicans for allegedly being eager to cut Medicare and Social Security were a clear preview of how he hopes to run against the GOP in 2024. But they were also a possible preview of how Trump might try to reclaim his own party’s nomination by resuming his 2016 campaigns rejecting Tea Party austerity and attacking potential rivals (meaning, primarily, Ron DeSantis) as libertarian dogmatists who don’t care not middle class.

This strategy was spotted recently by Joseph Zeballos-Roig and Shelby Talcott at Semafor. Their topic was the so-called Fair Tax, a longstanding fascination for some right-wing activists that proposes replacing the US tax code with a sales tax. This would lead to certain advantages in terms of economic efficiency; it would also lead to a dramatic increase in taxes on the middle class.

In the heyday of the Tea Party, when implausible policy proposals were all the rage, the Fair Tax was endorsed by many of today’s hopefuls in 2024: by Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo and, yes, by DeSantis him -even. Which gives Trump license to accuse all of these would-be rivals of supporting a middle-class tax hike and the Semafor authors quote a Trumpworld source essentially promising an attack along these lines, to force Trump’s rivals to answer for what they have supported and what they have advocated in the past.

This same quote could easily apply to the proposed rights changes that many Republicans (again, including DeSantis) enacted around the same time, under the influence of Paul Ryans’ budget plans. These proposals were serious rather than eccentric, though ill-timed for a time when there was more fiscal space than deficit hawks thought. But they were also wildly unpopular, and Trumps rejection of them was crucial to his success in 2016. And after rejecting them then, he’s well positioned to sue DeSantis and others now by not only emulating his previous campaign , but also, as National Reviews Philip Klein points to the strategy Mitt Romney pursued in the 2012 primaries, when he sank Rick Perry’s candidacy in part by blaming Perry for calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme.

That means the non-Trump GOP can expect to push through the looming presidential race in the face of similar attacks from the White House Biden and the Trump campaign. Making the similarity too obvious could backfire on Trump. But the danger for the GOP is that even if Trump can’t beat DeSantis by reversing his past positions, he will still reinforce for swing voters the liberal narrative that (non-Trump) Republicans only care about the wealthy.

In a sense, this narrative shouldn’t be too difficult for DeSantis to counter, as his record as Governor of Florida is more moderate than libertarian with increases in teacher pay, support for environmental protection, and more. . and it’s not clear that voters care so much about the long run – there are votes if they’re not tied to specific policy proposals now.

But the question is what exactly DeSantis’ most current policy proposals would be, in a fiscal landscape constrained by inflation for the first time in decades. There’s definitely a scenario in which he forgoes austerity and embraces pro-family and industrial policy spending, maybe even finds a few modest tax increases that possess professional-class liberals, and so escapes the Trump-Biden clamp.

But it won’t be easy to pull through. Especially because part of Trump’s strength has always been that he doesn’t need the Republican party donor class like normal politicians do, while DeSantis will have to rally that class if he wants to dethrone the government. ‘former president. And the price of their support will, most likely, be something that’s not particularly popular: not a fringe idea like a fair tax or a grand tariff review proposal, necessarily, but at the very least a tax cut who devours the budget and who probably won’t. be populist in any way.

Again, 2012 is an interesting precedent. Part of what killed Romney in this general election is that even though he defended Social Security against Perry and refused to accept any eccentric tax proposals, he still found himself saddled with a plan of tax overhaul that donors and activists liked, but it was easy for Democrats. tackle.

It’s not hard to imagine a DeSantis candidacy rallying the establishment and beating Trump to find himself in a similar position in the general election. Which suggests one way that Trump’s populist attacks on other Republicans might actually help the party’s odds. They will leave DeSantis or anyone else in doubt about the political weaknesses of traditional right-wing policymaking. And they could force early adaptation that might otherwise come, as Romneys attempted pivots in 2012, like too little too late.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/11/opinion/republicans-trump-biden-desantis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos