More than 10,000 km in less than 90 hours: PM Modi on his way to an eventful journey | Latest India News

With trips across the country covering more than 10,800 kilometers in less than 90 hours and participating in ten public programs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following a packed schedule. Starting on Friday, PM Modi’s first stop was in Lucknow, followed by a trip to Mumbai and then to Tripura after a flight back to Delhi.
His next stop will be Delhi again, then he will head to Rajasthan, Bengaluru and then Tripura again.
Check the schedule here:
Prime Minister Modi started his journey to Lucknow where he inaugurated the World Investment Summit 2023. He then traveled to Mumbai to point out two new Vande Bharat trains and the new Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah campus.
After covering a distance of 2,700 km in the same day, he traveled to Tripura the next day. He spoke at public meetings in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur in the state.
In the coming days, Prime Minister Modi will launch the year-long celebration to mark Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birthday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. He will then fly to Dausa in Rajasthan to lay the foundation stone for several highway projects. He will fly to Bengaluru later today.
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi is due to travel to Tripura, a polling district, and address a public rally in Agartala, then fly to Delhi.
(With ANI inputs)
