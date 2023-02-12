Trump campaign paid researchers to prove 2020 fraud but kept results secret





Former President Donald Trumps 2020 commissioned an outside research firm to prove the voter fraud allegations but never released the findings as the firm challenged many of his theories and could not offer any evidence that he was the rightful winner of the election, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The campaign paid researchers from the Berkeley Research Group, the people said, to study the results of the 2020 election in six states, looking for fraud and irregularities to highlight in public and in court. Among the areas reviewed were voting machine malfunctions, cases of deceased people voting and any evidence that could help Trump show he won, the people said. None of the findings have been presented to the public or in court.

About a dozen people at the company worked on the report, including econometricians, who use statistics to model and predict outcomes, the sources said. The work was done in the final weeks of 2020, ahead of the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen despite ample evidence to the contrary, much of which was provided to him or was publicly available prior to the Capitol storming. Previously unreported were the Trump campaigns commissioning its own report to investigate allegations of fraud by then-presidents.

They watched everything: change of address, illegal immigrants, harvesting ballots, people voting twice, tampered machines, ballots sent to vacant addresses that were returned and voted on, said a person familiar with the work who, like others, took the floor. on condition of anonymity to describe research and private encounters. Literally everything you could think of. Voter turnout anomalies, date of birth anomalies, if deceased people voted. If there was anything under the sun that could be thought of, they looked at it.

The results were not what the Trump campaign was hoping for, according to the four people. While the researchers thought there were voting anomalies and unusual data patterns in a few states, as well as some cases where laws may have been circumvented, they didn’t think the anomalies were significant enough to make a difference in the choice of who won the election.

The research also contradicted some of Trump’s more conspiratorial theories, such as his baseless claims about rigged voting machines and large numbers of voting deaths.

A person familiar with the results said there were at least a dozen hypotheses Trump’s team wanted to test.

None of these were significant enough, this person said. As in any election, there are always errors, omissions and irregularities. It was nowhere near close enough to what they wanted to prove, and it actually went both ways.

Senior Berkeley Research Group officials briefed Trump, former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others on the findings during a December 2020 conference call, people familiar with the matter said. Meadows was skeptical of the findings and continued to argue that Trump had won. Trump also continued to say he had won the election. The call became controversial, people familiar with the meeting said.

Research group officials have privately maintained that they did not enter the research with predetermined conclusions and simply wanted to examine data provided by the Trump campaign in battleground states.

Through a spokesperson, Meadows declined to comment.

President Trump received a record 74 million votes, the most of any sitting president in the country’s history. Anyone who watches Joe Biden go through his presidency knows who really won the election, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung has said. Biden won 81 million votes and won the Electoral College, 306 to 232.

Cheung did not respond to a question about Trump’s reaction to the researchers’ findings.

Our experts provide independent and objective factual analysis and, in accordance with firm policy, we do not comment on client engagements or privileged and confidential matters, a Berkeley Research Group spokesperson said.

Berkeley’s findings were among many post-election news streams that showed Trump had lost. According to testimony presented to the committee on January 6, Trump was repeatedly told by advisers that he had not won the election, but that he continued to seek other people who would entertain his theories and say that he had won. Dozens of judges, including many Trump appointees, rejected his campaign attempts to challenge the election results in court.

Trump has continued to spread false claims that he has won the election, frustrating some of his advisers who want him to switch to a forward-looking message as part of his 2024 bid to retake the presidency.

Berkeley’s search came, according to people familiar with the matter, after Trump and some of his advisers became convinced the election was stolen. Other members of his team wanted a sober analysis of what they could say and prove, some people said. Some of Trump’s advisers even hoped that a definitive report from the Berkeley Research Group might quell some of the false claims.

The goal was to find out what really happened, one such person said. If you remember, at that time, all kinds of crazy things were said. We wanted to sort it out.

Berkeley’s research was done through a subsidiary called East Bay Dispute and Advisory. Documents filed by the FEC show that the Trump campaign paid East Bay Dispute and Advisory more than $600,000 in the final weeks of 2020. A person familiar with the matter said there were also other researchers tasked with help prove voter fraud outside the Berkeley Research Group. The payments were described as consulting fees.

States studied by analysts over a period of several weeks included Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, according to people familiar with the matter. All but Nevada were won by Trump in 2016 but became the Democratic nominee four years later.

The Washington Post did not review a copy of the report, but three people familiar with its contents described the findings.

Those who worked on the report included Janet Thornton, who has about 40 years of accounting and survey experience, according to the Berkeley Research Groups website. Others included Craig Freeman and John Auerbach, the people said. Their professional biographies describe decades of experience in accounting, investigating corporate fraud and handling other complex investigations.

Auerbach, who now works at another company, declined to comment. Freeman, who also left Berkeley, and Thornton did not respond to requests for comment.

