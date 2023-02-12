



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Known as China’s first ChatGPT-style bot, ChatYuan is suspending its service just three days after its release after users showed screenshots of dialogues with the bot on a range of sensitive political issues , ranging from the country’s poor economic performance, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to references to Xi Jinping’s dictatorship. Chinese AI-focused tech company Yuan Yu proudly launched the AI-based chatbot on February 3. Chinese users happily joined the service and shared their catches with the robot. The company said the robot, ChatYuan, is capable of answering professional questions in various fields, from law to health. Even better, it can help create writing, reads the company’s statement. To everyone’s surprise, however, Chinese-style censorship doesn’t do its job well on the Chinese version of ChatGPT. Some of the robot’s answers were found to be in stark contrast to the Communist Party’s longstanding propaganda about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and Xi Jinping’s grip on power following the abolition of the presidential limit on two terms long held by the party in 2018.

ChatYuan’s response to Xi Jinping’s leadership. (web pic) Unsurprisingly, when asked for his opinion on Xi Jinping’s leadership and his unlimited terms in written Simplified Chinese characters, the ChatGPT-style Chinese bot hailed Xi as “a great leader, a reformist, open-minded and promoting innovation”. “Xi’s Chinese Dream makes fairness and justice possible, improves people’s lives…and promotes world peace.” the screenshot of the dialogue read.

ChatYuan’s answer to China’s economic problem. (web pic) In another screenshot, when asked by a user about China’s economic problems, the robot replied that there are critical issues, such as lack of investment, real estate bubbles, air pollution. environment and declining efficiency of business operations, leaving China’s economic prospects absolutely zero. room for optimism. The other screenshot showed a dialogue with the robot that defined Russia’s military actions in Ukraine as a war of aggression. VShatYuan’s response to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. (web pic) ChatYuan was banned from offering services on the App Store, citing “violation of relevant regulations” as the reason. (screenshot from weibo) A Hong Kong media said the service is expected to resume on February 13, while the company declined to comment on the service suspension.

