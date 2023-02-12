Politics
Jokowi opens Javanese Primbon?
On several occasions, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is suspected of making decisions based on the calculation of the linked Javanese weton reshuffle which is usually done on Wednesday Pon and, sometimes, on Wednesday Pahing. In fact, the ministerial inauguration took place once on Legi Wednesday.
PinterPolitik.com
Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. Wednesday (2022)
Netflix released a series called Wednesday (2022). The title of the series is taken from the name of the main character played by Jenna Ortega named Wednesday Addams.
Hmm, Many of you surely think that this character was born on a Wednesday. No, Wednesday’s uniqueness is that he was born on a Friday NIHnot Wednesday.
So why is he called Wednesday when he was born on a Friday? So the names Wednesday itself is taken from mother’s favorite nursery rhymes, namely Morticia Addams.
This series tells the story of Wednesday as the eldest of the Addams Family who has supernatural abilities. Due to his supernatural abilities, Wednesday then goes to a special school for people with supernatural powers.
Besides the supernatural stories in the series, Indonesia itself has a supernatural tradition that is respected on all the islands. For example, in the Javanese tradition, supernatural energy can be associated with weton.
Weton in local wisdom philosophy of Javanese tradition is a calculation method to determine when the best day can be had.
Waiting, maybe, for the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Weton’s calculations really contribute to being able to determine the meaning of a decision. Especially on Wednesday, Jokowi might see something special there.
This can be seen in Pak Jokowi’s habit of frequently making important decisions on Wednesdays. Some of them are important decisions that are made regarding reshuffle and the appointment of ministers.
During Jokowi’s two periods of leadership, he made several decisions reshuffle Wednesday. It is not always the same as Jokowi weton which coincides with Pon Wednesday, but sometimes decisions are also made on Pahing Wednesday and Legi Wednesday.
wow, if you are referring to Jokowi’s birthday which coincides with Wednesday Pon, is it possible for Jokowi to give birth reshuffle in the decisions he made?
Meanwhile, in Javanese primbon, people who have weton Rabu Pon are privileged to be interpreted as lucky people because all decisions are always made carefully.
Refers to Decision making theory described in Xin Yang’s article titled Analysis of political decision-making and its influencing factorsexplained that the political decision-making process is based on comparing and selecting the alternative choices that have been made.
The political decision-making process is dynamic because it is linked to the formation and implementation of major decisions. No No maybe, it means Jokowi’s decision making is related reshuffle based on comparisons and decisions that have been made before.
However, is it implicitly possible if the decision is based on weton calculations in advance so that a decision can be made which is considered the best day and will bring good luck? Is it possible that Pak Jokowi first browsed Javanese Primbon sites on the internet? Who knows? Eh eh. (S85)
